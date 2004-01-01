Everton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Everton host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in a repeat of the match which confirmed Premier League survival for the Toffees last season.

After three consecutive defeats, the Toffees only sit one point above the dotted line at this early stage of the new campaign. Palace, by contrast, have recovered from a sluggish start - and a fearsome fixture list - to take seven points from the last nine available.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between two clubs enjoying contrasting runs of form.

Where are Everton vs Crystal Palace playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Date: Saturday 22 October

Saturday 22 October Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: Simon Hooper

Where can you watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

Channel: BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only)

BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only) Channel: BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only)

BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only) Broadcast Time: 15:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Streaming Service: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 10:00

10:00 Broadcast Time PST: 07:00

Where can you watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 10:00

Where can you watch Everton vs Crystal Palace Highlights?

Channel: Sky Football

Sky Football Channel: BBC Match of the Day

BBC Match of the Day Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Everton vs Crystal Palace H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Everton: 2 Wins

Crystal Palace: 2 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Everton: WWLLL

Crystal Palace: DLWDW

Everton team news

Nathan Patterson is nearing full fitness but isn't scheduled to be back until the first week of November. Yerry Mina suffered a setback in his recovery while Andros Townsend and Ben Godfrey are pencilled in for a return after the World Cup.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first start of the season on Wednesday night but Frank Lampard warned that the club will "prioritise his overall fitness" after an injury-riddled start to the campaign.

Everton predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace

Everton Starting 11 (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.

Bench: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Garner.

Crystal Palace team news

There's a bright glimmer amid Nathan Ferguson's injury hellscape as the full-back is set to return to first-team training. Nathaniel Clyne and Chris Richards are also poised for reintegration but James McArthur is still struggling with a hip problem.

Jack Butland hasn't fully recovered from a metacarpal fracture and Will Hughes has been sidelined with a virus for the past two matches.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Everton

Crystal Palace Starting 11 (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Edouard, Zaha.

Bench: Johnstone, Goodman, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald.

Everton vs Crystal Palace score prediction

Everton are unbeaten against Palace at Goodison Park since September 2014. That same day Lampard came off the bench for Manchester City to score against Chelsea.

Lampard would go on to spend a season at New York City FC with Patrick Vieira as his manager, studying the current Palace manager's approach before moving into the field of coaching himself.

In a meeting between two Premier League Hall of Famers very familiar with one another, Palace might not be able to break their winless streak in Merseyside but could force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace