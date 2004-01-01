Everton vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton host Crystal Palace on Thursday evening desperate for a victory that will secure their Premier League status for next season.

The Toffees head into their final home match of the season 16th in the table, one and two points clear of Leeds United and Burnley, respectively, with a game in hand over the former.

However, they must travel to Arsenal on the final day and only a victory on Thursday will avoid a terribly anxious afternoon at the Emirates. Everton haven't been relegated since 1951 but will need a heroic effort to maintain that record.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are 13th and could still end the season in the top half with a strong finish. Patrick Vieira's side arrive at Goodison Park unbeaten in four and likely fully confident they can beat Everton for a third time in all competitions in 2021/22.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday, 19 May, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Not televised in the UK (UK), fubo TV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Mike Dean

Everton team news

Everton suffered yet more casualties at the weekend with Michael Keane missing the defeat to Brentford through illness, while both Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon were sent off and are suspended.

But Frank Lampard has been given a boost with Keane ready and available, while Donny van de Beek could also return in midfield. Centre-back Ben Godfrey is battling to get back into the squad. However, the Toffees will remain without the likes of Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph.

Crystal Palace team news

James McArthur missed the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa but may return here, while longer-term absentee Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined. Patrick Vieira has an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Goodison Park.

Everton vs Crystal Palace head-to-head record

Everton have the historic upper hand over Palace and are unbeaten at home against the Eagles since September 2014.

However, the London side have already beaten the Toffees twice this season at Selhurst Park by a 7-1 aggregate scoreline - 3-1 in the Premier League and 4-0 in the FA Cup a couple of months ago.

The outcome on Thursday could depend on how much Lampard has managed to banish those demons.

Everton wins: 22

22 Crystal Palace wins: 15

15 Draws: 18

Everton vs Crystal Palace score prediction

Everything is on the line for Everton here. Win, and they'll avoid an agonising final-day battle for survival away at Arsenal. But if not, the daunting reality of relegation will continue to stare them right in the face.

Everton have been excellent at home to Palace in recent years, but the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze seem built to cause trouble for Lampard's patched-up defence.

Although the fans will be right behind their team again, it'll be a nervous night at Goodison Park and while Everton should have enough to avoid defeat, they may be unable to secure that all-important, safety-clinching victory.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Crystal Palace