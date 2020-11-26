Everton vs Leeds Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds visit Everton in the Premier League on Saturday seeking a rare away victory at Goodison Park, having failed to win there in their last 12 attempts.

The Toffees returned to winning ways last week after enduring a four-game winless run, securing a 3-2 victory over struggling Fulham.

Lucas Digne is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in training. He is likely to be absent for around two months. Seamus Coleman remains absent for the hosts after sustaining a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury while on international duty.

The Toffees will remain without defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who is edging towards a comeback and should be back in a few weeks.

For Leeds, Rodrigo Moreno featured for the Under-23s earlier this week to help build up his fitness following his absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pablo Hernandez and Diego Llorente are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game while Jamie Shackleton and Adam Forshaw are doubtful.

Rodrigo Moreno should be fit enough to start for Leeds at the weekend after featuring for the U-23's in midweek | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane; Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Alioski; Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Recent Form

Everton enter this contest sixth in the table after returning to winning ways last time out, while Leeds are without a win in three and five points worse off than the Toffees.

The home side started the season in emphatic fashion, winning their opening four games including victory at Tottenham on the opening day, but have fallen off the radar in recent weeks.

Despite bagging seven goals in the league so far, goals have dried up recently for former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford | Pool/Getty Images

Leeds have suffered from a shocking conversion rate of late, wasting a host of chances in the draw with Arsenal, and will be looking to get back on track after a series of stunted displays in the league.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five matches in all competitions.

Everton

Fulham 2-3 Everton (22/11)

Everton 1-3 Manchester United (7/11)

Newcastle 2-1 Everton (1/11)

Southampton 2-0 Everton (25/10)

Everton 2-2 Liverpool (17/10)

Leeds

Leeds 0-0 Arsenal (22/11)

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds (7/11)

Leeds 1-4 Leicester (2/11)

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds (23/10)

Leeds0-1 Wolves (19/10)

Prediction

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in devastating form for the hosts and will have his eyes on another couple against Leeds | Pool/Getty Images

The sides' respective talismen are in fine form in front of goal. Patrick Bamford can match Thierry Henry's record of scoring in his side's first five away matches of a Premier League season with another goal here.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the league's leading goalscorer, has netted ten times in nine matches. Only Les Ferdinand has scored more than ten in his side’s first ten PL matches in a season, with 13 back in 1995/96.

While Everton have found joy in front of goal so far this season, keeping out opponents has been a far tougher task, having let in at least two in each of their last six league outings. Leeds will have to take full advantage of that if they are to stop their slide down the table.

Prediction: Everton 3-2 Leeds United