Everton vs Leeds United: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton host Leeds United in a meeting between two of the Premier League's bottom six on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's Toffees were pulled deeper into the relegation mire with a defeat to Newcastle United in midweek, a fate that also befell Leeds before the January international break - though they go into the contest four points above Everton.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between these two clubs circling the plug hole.

How to watch Everton vs Leeds on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 12 February, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, BBC One Final Score (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Match of the Day - 10.30pm BBC One, Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Graham Scott

VAR? Andy Madley

Everton team news

Demarai Gray is one of three players Everton have lost mid-game to injury during Lampard's first two matches as manager | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Everton were dealt a hefty blow before Newcastle secured three precious points on Tuesday when Demarai Gray hobbled down the tunnel with a hip problem in the first half. Yerry Mina followed him shortly after.

Lampard already lost Ben Godfrey in his managerial debut for the Toffees with a hamstring injury that may sideline the defender for a month. Midfield duo Fabian Delph (thigh) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin) have had their recoveries placed on a similar time scale, joining Tom Davies in the treatment room.

Vitaliy Mykolenko remains a doubt after missing out on Tuesday's squad but there was a welcome return for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the bench.

Leeds team news

? ??????? ?? ???? ????: "Cooper, Phillips and Firpo are in the final stages of recovery. Junior will be available next weekend or the following one. Bamford has not improved, he continues with the problems at the bottom of his foot." pic.twitter.com/qWZhcHXm6e — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 7, 2022

Leeds, whisper it softly, appear to be creeping towards the end of their injury-plagued torment this term. Adam Forshaw, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell have all recovered over the midseason hiatus.

Club captain Liam Cooper and midfield linchpin Kalvin Phillips did miss out on the midweek squad for Leeds' thrilling 3-3 draw with Aston Villa but are in the 'final stages' of their recovery according to Marcelo Bielsa.

Left back Junior Firpo could figure in Saturday's set up but last season's top scorer Patrick Bamford remains some way short of a long awaited return.

Everton vs Leeds head-to-head record

Everton come off worse over the entire span of their meetings with Leeds, recording 34 victories to their opponent's 52 (33 draws). This inferior return reached its nadir during a stretch of one victory for the Toffees in 17 games against Leeds (D4 L12) between 1969 and 1978.

However, the balance has swung back Everton's way of late and has long been impressive on home soil. Leeds' 1-0 win at Goodison Park last season was the club's first top-flight victory away to Everton in the Premier League era.

Everton vs Leeds score prediction

Marcelo Bielsa has taken charge of 166 Leeds games, more than he has racked up at any other club in a 35-year career | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Two games into his tenure is hardly time to judge Lampard - which is fortunate, given the wild swing between a thumping FA Cup victory and tepid Premier League defeat to sides in the lower reaches of England's top flight.

Leeds find themselves sandwiched between Everton's last two opponents - Brentford (14th) and Newcastle (17th) - but have threatened to scrape together a flicker of form, particularly as they tentatively recover some of their attacking menace.

In a match where defeat will nudge the loser towards the drop, neither may suffer that particular fate.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Leeds