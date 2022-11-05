Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Everton may sit 12th in the Premier League but they will be well aware that one wrong set of results could see them tumble down towards the relegation zone.

The Toffees are up against 18th-placed Leicester, who would actually leapfrog their opponents with a two-goal victory, so it's points and not places which will be on the minds of both Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers.

Here's how to keep up with this slice of Premier League action.

Where are Everton vs Leicester playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Date: Saturday 5 November

Saturday 5 November Kick-off Time: 17:30 GMT / 13:30 EST / 10:30 PST

17:30 GMT / 13:30 EST / 10:30 PST VAR: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney Referee: David Coote

What TV channel is Everton vs Leicester on?

Where can you watch Everton vs Leicester on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Where can you watch Everton vs Leicester on TV in the United States and Canada?

Peacock Premium (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Everton vs Leicester highlights?