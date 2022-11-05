Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Everton may sit 12th in the Premier League but they will be well aware that one wrong set of results could see them tumble down towards the relegation zone.
The Toffees are up against 18th-placed Leicester, who would actually leapfrog their opponents with a two-goal victory, so it's points and not places which will be on the minds of both Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers.
Here's how to keep up with this slice of Premier League action.
Where are Everton vs Leicester playing?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- Date: Saturday 5 November
- Kick-off Time: 17:30 GMT / 13:30 EST / 10:30 PST
- VAR: Paul Tierney
- Referee: David Coote
What TV channel is Everton vs Leicester on?
Where can you watch Everton vs Leicester on TV in the UK?
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
Where can you watch Everton vs Leicester on TV in the United States and Canada?
- Peacock Premium (USA)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Everton vs Leicester highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day (UK)
- Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
Source : 90min