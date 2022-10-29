Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Everton welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

This match highlights the compressed nature of the division's bottom half. Everton sit 12th going into the weekend's fixtures, half a dozen places above the relegation-dwelling Foxes. However, a two-goal margin of victory for Leicester would see them leapfrog their upcoming hosts.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between these narrowly separated clubs.

Where are Everton vs Leicester playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Date: Saturday 5 November

Saturday 5 November Kick-off Time: 17:30 GMT / 13:30 EST / 10:30 PST

17:30 GMT / 13:30 EST / 10:30 PST VAR: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney Referee: David Coote

Everton vs Leicester H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Everton: 3 Wins

Leicester: 0 Wins

Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Everton: LLLWD

Leicester: LDWWL

Everton team news

Frank Lampard's squad is still feeling the effects of an injury-strewn opening-weekend defeat to Chelsea. Both Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina are yet to return since sustaining damage that day.

Andros Townsend hasn't featured in a matchday squad since March, with the winger targeting Boxing Day as a potential return from a severe knee injury.

Everton predicted lineup vs Leicester

Everton Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Iwobi, Gray; Calvert-Lewin.

Bench: Begovic, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner.

Leicester team news

Wilfred Ndidi returned to Leicester's bench for the narrow defeat to Manchester City last weekend after sitting out four matches with a hamstring problem. Jonny Evans didn't quite make the cut but may be available again this weekend.

The fullback pairing of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand have become far too familiar with Leicester's treatment room this season and remain sidelined with Achilles and knee injuries respectively.

Leicester predicted lineup vs Everton

Leicester Starting 11 (4-1-4-1): Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Ndidi; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

Bench: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Praet, Thomas.

Everton vs Leicester score prediction

These clubs have been hostages to the form of their goalkeepers this season.

Of Premier League custodians with at least ten starts, Everton's Jordan Pickford has the best save percentage (84%) and Danny Ward has clocked up the lowest for Leicester (60%). Both have faced exactly 61 shots on target yet Pickford has shipped half as many goals (12) as his opposite number one (25).

However, while Pickford showed off his exceptional form against Fulham last weekend, Ward is playing behind an improving backline which has kept four clean sheets in six matches. Neither may earn a shutout this Saturday, though the spoils could be shared.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester