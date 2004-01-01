Everton vs Leicester Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

After a weekend of entertaining FA Cup action, the Premier League comes back to the fore this week. Leicester, who were dumped out the cup by Chelsea at the weekend, travel to Goodison Park to face an Everton side fresh off their first win since the restart.





The Toffees, who sit 12th in the table, have looked far stronger defensively since the return, but have looked less than clinical in front of goal as their Europa League push splutters.





Leicester have similar problems but with potentially far greater consequences. They were third, five points ahead of Chelsea, before the restart; but that gap's already down to a single point after just two games. Goals have dried up for the Foxes, and the once impregnable defence looks occasionally fallible.





Where to Watch





Leicester failed to capitalise on their first half dominance against Chelsea

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 1 July

What Time Is Kick Off? 18.00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? David Coote





Team News





Everton have a long injury list, with Djibril Sidibe (foot) and Fabian Delph (muscle) yet to return to full training, while Theo Walcott, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun are all out for the rest of the season. In better news, centre half Yerry Mina is available again after recovering from a thigh problem.





Yerry Mina could return on Wednesday

Leicester have major concerns over the fitness of key playmaker James Maddison who sat out the Chelsea match with a hip problem; which he is reported to have had an injection in since the weekend.





The Foxes' only other injuries are both long term, with Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey likely out for the rest of the campaign.





Predicted Lineups





Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.





Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Choudhury, Barnes; Vardy.





Recent Form





Everton began the restart with an impressive defensive display to keep out local rivals and title winners Liverpool in a largely forgettable Merseyside derby at Goodison.





Despite a first clean sheet away from home in 14 games last time out; they should have done better against a plucky but ultimately doomed Norwich side, who are defensively one of the worst in the division – it took a second-half header from Michael Keane to see off the relegation favourites.





Everton were dealt a cruel late blow the last time the sides met in the league

Leicester have been off the boil since the return of the Premier League, scoring just once through a Ben Chilwell wonder strike in the 1-1 draw against Watford.





A bland goalless draw against Brighton followed; before their narrow defeat to Chelsea on Sunday where they failed to reap the rewards of their first-half dominance and fell apart after Frank Lampard's triple half-time substitutions.





In the reverse fixture in December, Leicester staged a dramatic second-half comeback through Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho after Everton had taken an early lead. It proved to be Marco Silva's penultimate game in charge of the club.





Here are both sides' recent results in all competitions.





Everton





Norwich 0-1 Everton (24/6)

Everton 0-0 Liverpool (21/6)

Chelsea 4-0 Everton (8/3)

Everton 1-1 Manchester United (1/3)

Arsenal 3-2 Everton (23/2)





Leicester





Leicester 0-1 Chelsea (28/6)

Leicester 0-0 Brighton (23/6)

Watford 1-1 Leicester (20/6)

Leicester 4-0 Aston Villa (9/3)

Leicester 1-0 Birmingham City (4/3)





Prediction





Ancelotti has solidified Everton drastically since he took the reigns

Everton seem to be on the rise after a couple of solid matches; they just now require some goals as a reward for their hard yards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has looked dangerous in both matches since the restart and, with Richarlison and Bernard offering plenty of flair in support, it's only a matter of time before they click into gear.





Leicester's form has dipped dramatically and they are in danger of dropping out of the top four if this run continues – but they've not conceded more than one goal in any game since the restart. That's something.





Prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester



