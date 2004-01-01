Everton vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton and Leicester square off on Wednesday in the first game of a quick-fire double-meeting between the pair in the Premier League this season.

While the Foxes have all their eggs in the Europa Conference League basket for the remainder of the campaign, their opponents still have plenty to play for domestically.

Everton are currently three points above the drop zone, though they do have a game in hand over 17th-placed Burnley, who face Southampton in midweek. The Toffees have at least had plenty of time on the training ground since they last played 11 days ago – a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Leicester go into this one off the back of throwing another lead away against Newcastle with Bruno Guimaraes' winner in the dying seconds ending their three-game unbeaten run.

Here is everything to know about this one...

How to watch Everton vs Leicester on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 20 April, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Not televised in the UK, Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? David Coote

VAR? Michael Oliver

Everton team news

Over a week off will have provided both Donny van de Beek and Yerry Mina with plenty of time to recover from their respective knocks.

However, long-term absentees Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson are not in contention. It would be a surprise to see Frank Lampard make any alterations to the side that beat United fairly comfortably.

Leicester team news

Jamie Vardy is said to be edging closer to a return but this one comes too soon for the Foxes' top scorer. The same can be said of Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand.

Boubakary Soumare's mysterious recent muscle issues may have subsided, but he is unlikely to feature anyway.

In recent times Brendan Rodgers has been selecting a European team and Premier League side, and the former could be selected here with Leicester not taking on Roma until next week.

Everton vs Leicester score prediction

It is tough to say whether having such an extended period off will have helped or hindered Everton. Victory over United had given them some much-needed momentum in their relegation battle and that may have dissipated now.

Leicester, on the other hand, have looked much better in recent times – even if they did suffer further late heartache at St James' Park this weekend.

Their squad will also be motivated with the carrot of a glamour European semi-final in the Italian capital being dangled in front of them.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Leicester