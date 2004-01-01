Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups

Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.

The Reds visit Everton after a last-gasp Fabio Carvalho winner downed Newcastle in midweek, and he's also rewarded with a start alongside Harvey Elliott and Fabinho in midfield. Kostas Tsimikas also starts at the expense of Andy Robertson.

Everton had a full debut to Neal Maupay, a summer signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Frank Lampard partners Amadou Onana up with Tom Davies in midfield.

Everton vs Liverpool - starting lineups

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Davies, Onana, Iwobi; Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Coleman, Vinagre, Allan, Gueye, Mills, McNeil, Rondon

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Matip, Bajcetic, Robertson, Arthur, Milner, Firmino, Jota