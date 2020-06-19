Everton vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sunday evening's Premier League fixture sees Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, with the visitors looking to close in on the title.





The Reds will be just one win away from a first league success in 30 years if they leave Goodison Park with victory. Merseyside derbies haven't been kind to Everton in recent seasons, with their last victory in the fixture coming in 2010.





England number one Jordan Pickford has had a difficult term at club level

Carlo Ancelotti's reign as Everton coach has been reasonably successful so far. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has outperformed expectations and Richarlison has bolstered his reputation with another solid season in front of goal.





Results have been good, though the Toffees still struggle against top six sides. Their last result before lockdown was a 4-0 drubbing at Chelsea.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 21 June

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:00 (BST)

Where is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Mike Dean





That #FridayFeeling when... THE REDS ARE BACK THIS WEEKEND! ? pic.twitter.com/GqWfvUimgT — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 19, 2020

Team News





Everton will be without Theo Walcott, who's sidelined for a month after having abdominal surgery. Colombian centre back Yerry Mina will also miss the game with a thigh muscle tear he suffered at the start of the month. André Gomes is fit to feature in some capacity but Fabian Delph will likely miss out.





Liverpool were without Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah for their recent friendly with Blackburn Rovers, but both are in contention to return in the derby. Outcasts Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne won't be involved.





Robertson and Salah are back in contention for a place in the side

Predicted Lineups





Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Sigurðsson, Davies, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.





Recent Form





Admittedly, none of this was particularly recent, but Everton's form has generally been quite promising. January draws with West Ham and Newcastle could have been victories on other days, while the 3-2 defeat at the Emirates in February felt like a harsh result.





Wins over Watford, Crystal Palace and Brighton show the side's quality, but these results don't offer much hope ahead of a fixture against the world and European champions.





Ancelotti celebrates the league win over Watford

For Liverpool, the form ahead of football's break had petered out a fair bit. A first league defeat to Watford came so comprehensively that Liverpool's players looked confused and a bit dazed, and they were swiftly knocked out of both the Champions League and FA Cup by Atletico Madrid and Chelsea respectively.





Here's how both sides looked before the suspension of play.





Everton





Chelsea 4-0 Everton (8/3)

Everton 1-1 Manchester United (1/3)

Arsenal 3-2 Everton (23/2)

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (8/2)

Watford 2-3 Everton (1/2)





Liverpool





Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (11/3)

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth (7/3)

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool (3/3)

Watford 3-0 Liverpool (29/2)

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham (24/2)





Prediction





Liverpool weren't themselves before football was halted. They had lost three of their last four games and still haven't beaten anyone by more than a goal since the first day of February.





Klopp meets Ancelotti during the FA Cup

For Everton, it seems like the perfect time to face Klopp's men. However, there has since been a three month break, during which the Toffees have suffered some serious injury issues and Liverpool haven't, hampering only the blue side of the city.





The Reds haven't blown their opponents away in a very long time - their last such result was a 4-0 thumping of Southampton in February - but they are clear favourites to win the Merseyside derby, and shouldn't have too many problems doing so.





Prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool



