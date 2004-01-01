Everton vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton host Liverpool in the first Merseyside derby of the season on Saturday afternoon, in what is set to be one of the most interesting clashes of the two rivals despite the lack of a crowd.

The Toffees are flying higher than ever and go into the derby having won every game they've played so far this season.

Liverpool are in equally as hot form, but were completely derailed by Aston Villa in a shock 7-2 defeat before the international break. They'll be out for vengeance, while Everton will smell blood, meaning the stakes are incredibly high heading into the clash.

The score line that ruined bets up and down the country before the international break | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The fixture is a special one for the Reds, too. Saturday marks exactly five years since Jurgen Klopp took charge of his first game as Liverpool boss. A Champions League and a Premier League later, he's not done that bad, has he?

Another win for Everton would be a massive three points early in the season and keep their hot streak going, as well as keeping them top of the Premier League table. It also gives them local bragging rights until the next derby, which is equally as important. Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 17 October

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

Everton have been without Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman and new signing Allan due to injury, but the trio are all expected to be available once more after recovering during the international break.

The Toffees remain light on numbers at the back, however, and a potential injury to Yerry Mina while away on international duties could rub salt in the wounds. He's a doubt for the fixture, meaning deadline day signing Ben Godfrey could make his debut. No pressure.

Allan's recovery is a huge boost for Everton | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Lucas Digne is also a doubt after picking up a knee injury while away with France, but did manage to walk off the field and isn't ruled out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come away from his first senior England call-up unscathed and will be fired up ahead of such a big game.

The visitors are boosted by the returns of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, both of whom have recovered after a period of time out following positive coronavirus tests.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are all also available once more, but first choice keeper Alisson remains sidelined through a shoulder injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still unavailable with a knee injury. Adrian is expected to continue between the sticks.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Recent Form

It couldn't have been a better start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who have won every game they've played across all competitions. Not only is it four wins from four in the Premier League, but it's four convincing wins, too.

A refreshed Everton squad now looks completely transformed after a summer transfer window under Ancelotti, and the team is brimming with confidence. Calvert-Lewin has already bagged nine goals across all competitions and James Rodriguez has got everyone on the blue side of Merseyside sporting a slick quiff as a result of his form.

Quiff and man buns will soon be the new trend among Everton fans | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

While defeating Spurs in their opening fixture was no easy game, Liverpool will be their first true test of the season. Facing the champions will be a good assessment for Everton of how they compare; their performance could make or break their form over the coming weeks.

Liverpool were unbeaten until an embarrassing trip to Villa Park, where they looked completely off the boil defensively. It showed that there was a way past their typically sturdy defence, which was also exposed by Leeds in a nervy 4-3 win in their maiden fixture of the season. That, combined with another penalties defeat to Arsenal beforehand, has suddenly left them with an unusual two losses on the bounce.

Everton

Everton 4-2 Brighton (3/10)

Everton 4-1 West Ham (30/9)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton (26/9)

Fleetwood 2-5 Everton (23/9)

Everton 5-2 West Brom (19/9)

Liverpool

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (4/10)

Liverpool 0 (4) - (5) 0 Arsenal (1/10)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/9)

Lincoln 2-7 Liverpool (24/9)

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (20/9)

Prediction

This game is going one of two ways; we'll either witness the most exciting game of the Premier League season, or the two sides will play out to a 90 minute snore-fest.

The rate that the two sides are knocking in goals, combined with the fact that the clash is the early kick off in the Premier League for the day, hopefully means that it'll prove to be the former. Both sides are desperate for a win; Everton to keep their hot streak going, and Liverpool to avoid making it three defeats on the bounce.

Jurgen Klopp has a task on his hands on his five-year anniversary at Liverpool | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There's bound to be chances, and hopefully goals, but there's no guarantee of a winner.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Liverpool