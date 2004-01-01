Everton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The festive period commences in the Premier League as Liverpool travel to face Everton in the Merseyside derby this midweek.

Liverpool have recovered from their setback against West Ham to win three games in a row, scoring 10 goals without reply in victories over Arsenal, Porto and Southampton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side will face an Everton outfit in desperate need of a result after seven games without a victory, with last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Brentford drawing jeers from the travelling Toffees' support.

Here's everything you need to know about the derby.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 1 December, 20:15 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Amazon Prime Video (UK), fubo TV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Michael Oliver

Everton team news

Richarlison will return for Everton | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Richarlison will be available after missing the trip to Brentford through suspension, but Mason Holgate serve the last of his three-match ban for his red card against Tottenham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss out again, while this midweek will come too soon for Yerry Mina in his return from a thigh problem.

Liverpool team news

Roberto Firmino will miss out for Liverpool | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Joe Gomez is edging closer to a return from injury, but Roberto Firmino is expected to miss out alongside Curtis Jones.

Naby Keita is making good progress in his return from a thigh problem, but Harvey Elliott is a long-term absentee.

Everton vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Everton vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Sigurdsson converts his penalty at Anfield | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Bragging rights have belonged to Liverpool over the years in this fixture, with the Reds unbeaten in 23 out of their last 24 meetings with their city rivals in all competitions.

Indeed, Everton's 2-0 win at Anfield last season ended an 11-year wait for a victory over Liverpool. Richarlison struck the opener inside three minutes before Gylfi Sigurdsson dispatched from the penalty spot late on to secure a famous win.

Everton vs Liverpool score prediction

Benitez is under serious pressure as Everton boss | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The fortunes of these two sides could not be more different heading into Wednesday's instalment of the Merseyside derby, with Liverpool scoring for fun while Everton enter December having not tasted victory in over a month.

The goalscoring form of Diogo Jota will be cause for concern for Rafa Benitez, whose Liverpool connections have made him the subject of supporter frustration from the Everton faithful amid their dismal run of form.

This could be the game in which the Spaniard reaches the point of no return at Goodison Park, with a hungry Liverpool side poised and waiting.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool