Everton vs Man Utd Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his side to Goodison Park this weekend, looking to get back on track against Everton.

The Red Devils are occasionally good, predominantly bad and desperately need three points after winning just two of their first six Premier League games.

Another tale of woe for United last time out, this time in the Champions League | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Fresh from a humiliating Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir, they face an Everton side who started off the season in red-hot form, but they've endured a mini blip of their own; losing back-to-back away games at Southampton and Newcastle after picking up a point against bitter rivals Liverpool.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 7 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 BST

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (HD)

Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to recall Jordan Pickford in goal, having replaced the error-prone England keeper with Robin Olsen for last weekend's trip to St James' Park.

Lucas Digne is back after serving a one-game suspension, but Richarlison is still sidelined thanks to his sending off in the recent Merseyside derby. James Rodriguez should be fit, as should Andre Gomes, but the Toffees will be without Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Pickford was benched in favour of Robin Olsen | Pool/Getty Images

United will reinstate David de Gea in goal after opting to give Dean Henderson a run out in the Champions League, and Alex Telles could feature after returning to training after his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are sidelined, while Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani will hope that rotation may afford them starts - the latter having only appeared from the bench after joining the club as a free agent in the summer.

Donny van de Beek, who played an hour in midweek, will likely end up on the bench once more, and Victor Lindelof is a doubt with a back problem.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Delph; Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, McTominay, Fernandes; Greenwood, Martial, Rashford

Recent Form

Everton started the season like a house on fire, winning four of their first five Premier League games thanks to a glut of Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals.

But things haven't been so easy in the last couple of games, with suspension and injuries leaving the Toffees without some of their key players. Richarlison's absence has certainly been felt, while James Rodriguez's bizarre testicle injury ruled him out of the defeat at Newcastle.

United have been all over the shop, winning games in Europe against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, but losing crunch Premier League games against Tottenham , Arsenal and, er, Crystal Palace.

Consistency is one thing the Red Devils don't seem to have anything of, and it's anybody's guess which Solskjaer side will rock up on the blue half of Merseyside.

Here's how both sides have got in their last five games.

Everton



Newcastle 2-1 Everton (01/11)

Southampton 2-0 Everton (25/10

Everton 2-2 Liverpool (17/10)

Everton 4-2 Brighton (03/10

Everton 4-1 West Ham (30/09)

Man Utd



Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd (04/10)

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal (01/11)

Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig (28/10)

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea (24/10)

PSG 1-2 Man Utd (20/10)

Prediction

Everton, so strong to begin with, are without a win in their last three games, and there's no doubting that Richarlison's continued absence is a big blow.

Digne and Rodriguez's returns will be a big boost, and United don't have particularly fond memories of travelling to Goodison Park last season after De Gea's clearance ricocheted in of Calvert-Lewin last year.

James Rodriguez is already a key player for Everton | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That said, Solskjaer's side always find a way to surprise you, and the Norwegian has a habit of churning out results once the Mauricio Pochettino chatter resurfaces (and it has). A win might be a stretch, but an entertaining share of the spoils can't be discarded.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Manchester United

