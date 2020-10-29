Everton vs Man Utd Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his side to Goodison Park this weekend, looking to get back on track against Everton.

The Red Devils are occasionally good, predominantly bad and desperately need three points after winning just two of their first six Premier League games.

Another tale of woe for United last time out, this time in the Champions League | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Fresh from a humiliating Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir, they face an Everton side who started off the season in red-hot form, but they've endured a mini blip of their own; losing back-to-back away games at Southampton and Newcastle after picking up a point against bitter rivals Liverpool.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 7 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 BST

Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (HD)

Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to recall Jordan Pickford in goal, having replaced the error-prone England keeper with Robin Olsen for last weekend's trip to St James' Park.

Lucas Digne is back after serving a one-game suspension, but Richarlison is still sidelined thanks to his sending off in the recent Merseyside derby. James Rodriguez should be fit, as should Andre Gomes, but the Toffees will be without Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Pickford was benched in favour of Robin Olsen | Pool/Getty Images

United will reinstate David de Gea in goal after opting to give Dean Henderson a run out in the Champions League, and Alex Telles could feature after returning to training after his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are sidelined, while Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani will hope that rotation may afford them starts - the latter having only appeared from the bench after joining the club as a free agent in the summer.

Donny van de Beek, who played an hour in midweek, will likely end up on the bench once more, and Victor Lindelof is a doubt with a back problem.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Delph; Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, McTominay, Fernandes; Greenwood, Martial, Rashford

Recent Form

Everton started the season like a house on fire, winning four of their first five Premier League games thanks to a glut of Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals.

But things haven't been so easy in the last couple of games, with suspension and injuries leaving the Toffees without some of their key players. Richarlison's absence has certainly been felt, while James Rodriguez's bizarre testicle injury ruled him out of the defeat at Newcastle.