Everton vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton and Manchester United meet on Merseyside in the Premier League this weekend, with both clubs desperate for points for very different reasons.

The hosts have slipped perilously close to the relegation zone after yet another setback when they faced Burnley in midweek and were beaten - a seventh league defeat in nine matches since Frank Lampard was appointed manager at the end of January.

United, meanwhile, are in danger of losing touch with the top four after winning only one of their last four Premier League matches and dropping down to seventh place.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 9 April, 12:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), USA Network (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BT Sport YouTube, BBC Match of the Day

Referee? Jonathan Moss

VAR? Andy Madley

Everton team news

Donny van de Beek has missed the last three Premier League games with a thigh injury but is also ineligible to face his parent club anyway.

Michael Keane and Allan are both available once more after missing the Burnley game through suspension. Yerry Mina is still injured, while Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson andTom Davies are long-term outs.

Man Utd team news

United expect to have Cristiano Ronaldo back after illness forced him to miss last weekend's draw with Leicester. That return should push Bruno Fernandes back into a more familiar role after uncomfortably filling in as a 'false nine'.

Edinson Cavani remains sidelined due to an injury suffered on international duty last month, while Luke Shaw is a doubt after being forced off at half-time against Leicester. But Jesse Lingard has been back in training this week since recovering from illness.

Everton vs Man Utd score prediction

The return of Ronaldo could be decisive here. The 37-year-old has often been portrayed as one of the major problems for Manchester United this season, yet it is impossible to ignore that they have won every Premier League game in which he has scored and have failed to win any of the six league matches for which he has either been injured or come off the bench.

United look mentally weak, although may find solace that Everton appear even weaker..

The Toffees' rot set in long before Lampard arrived, having lost 16 of their last 22 in the Premier League stretching back to October. Prior to the October international break, their win rate in the league was an impressive 57%, but since then it has been a pathetic 13%.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Man Utd

