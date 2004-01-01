Everton vs Man Utd - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton and Manchester United are the two WSL clubs most hopeful of breaking into the Champions League in the next year or two and this clash between them is an important measure of their progress in that battle against each other.

Everton have started the season poorly compared to the expectations they set for themselves with an ambitious summer of recruitment. They have lost four of their six WSL games - albeit three of them against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - but have been alarmingly outplayed against the big sides they hoped to be competing more closely with.

Jean-Luc Vasseur has already replaced Willie Kirk as manager but couldn't inspire his team to anything more than a defeat against a strong Brighton team in his first WSL game in charge.

United have had much better fortunes this season, despite a summer of relative disarray that saw a delayed appointment of Marc Skinner as a replacement for Casey Stoney. They have only been beaten once and were disappointed not to take maximum points against a much-improved Tottenham side in their last WSL match a week ago.

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Sunday 14 November, 12:30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Walton Hall Park

TV channel? Sky Sports Premier League (UK), FA Player (international)

Highlights? BBC Women's Football Show (UK), FA Player (UK & international)

Referee? Elizabeth Simms

Everton team news

Jean-Luc Vasseur is still getting to know his team after taking over less than two weeks ago.

Striker Toni Duggan is yet to score since her much lauded return to the WSL and faces stiff competition from France international Valerie Gauvin to keep her starting place. That is a potential change that would not come as a particular surprise.

Man Utd team news

Influential midfielder Jackie Groenen remains sidelined with a hamstring problem suffered on international duty with Netherlands last month. Millie Turner has returned to training from a knee injury but may not be involved just yet.

Martha Thomas will be hoping to get more minutes under her belt after returning last week.

Everton vs Man Utd predicted lineups

Everton: MacIver; Maier, Sevecke, George, Turner; Bennison, Galli, Christiansen; Dali, Gauvin, Anvegaard

Man Utd: Earps; Battle, Mannion, Thorisdottir, Blundell; Zelem, Staniforth; Hanson, Toone, Galton; Russo

Everton vs Man Utd head-to-head record

United have enjoyed a strong record against Everton over the last three years, beating the Toffees for the first time in the Continental Cup in 2018 while still a Women's Championship club. They have followed that up with four further wins in six games since - including Casey Stoney's last WSL game in charge on the final day of last season.

Everton's only victory over United to date came in the Continental Cup last December.

Everton vs Man Utd score prediction

United will have been disappointed not to finish off the job against Tottenham last time out and, aside from a collapse in a 6-1 defeat against Chelsea, have generally performed well so far this season under their new boss.

In Ella Toone, the Vertu Motors PFA Fans' Player of the Month for October, they have a player in form, while striker Alessia Russo is beginning to realise her potential and is giving the team an attacking focal point that was previously lacking.

Everton will improve under Vasseur, they can't not given the quality of players in the squad and his record at the highest level, but it might just be too soon for that now.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Man Utd

