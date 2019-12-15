Everton vs Manchester United Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United are looking to pick up a third consecutive victory when they make the short trip to Goodison Park to play Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees saw their five-game unbeaten run snapped when they fell short against Arsenal on Sunday, but a win would move them into the top half of the table and level on points with eighth-place Wolves.

Meanwhile the Red Devils took a big 5-0 win against Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night and will look to win the three points in order to draw level with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off?​ ​Sunday 1nd March ​What Time is Kick Off? ​14:00 (GMT) ​Where Is it played? Goodison Park ​ ​TV Channel/Live Stream? ​Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League ​Referee? ​Chris Kavanagh

Team News

​

Everton have a few players on the injury list coming into this weekend's game. He will be joined on the sidelines by Theo Walcott, who sits out with a knee injury. Lucas Digne missed the Arsenal defeat with a muscle strain, and is a doubt to start this game.

As for Man Utd, they have several injuries to contend with, which will particularly affect their attacking options. French striker Anthony Martial failed a fitness test due to a thigh issue before the Europa League win on Thursday and is considered a doubt for the trip on Sunday.

With ​Marcus Rashford a long-term absentee due to back problems, it could be down to either new signing Odion Ighalo or youngster Mason Greenwood to lead the frontline for the away side.

Martial's compatriot ​Paul Pogba (ankle) is not expected to appear on Sunday, the game coming too soon for a return. Also sidelined are young defenders Axel Tuanzebe (thigh) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), as well as veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant.



Predicted Lineups





​Everton

Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, ​Digne; Delph, Davies; Richarlison, Sigurðsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin. ​Man Utd

​de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Mata, Fernandes, James; Greenwood.

Head-to-Head Record

Earlier in the season, a Duncan Ferguson-led Everton came away with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. It was Greenwood's strike that cancelled out a first-half own-goal from his teammate Victor Lindelöf and earned Ole Gunnar Solskjær's team a share of the points.

Of the 55 total league games these two sides have contested, it has been Man Utd who have won the lion's share with 36 victories to Everton's nine, including six of the last ten games. The Red Devils have won sixteen times at Goodison Park, but were dismantled in a 4-0 loss last season.

Recent Form

























​

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five matches.



​ Everton

​ Man Utd

​Arsenal 3-2 Everton (23/2) ​Man Utd 5-0 Club Brugge (27/2) ​Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (8/2) ​Man Utd 3-0 Watford (23/2) ​Watford 2-3 Everton (1/2) ​Club Brugge 1-1 Man Utd (20/2) ​Everton 2-2 Newcastle (21/1) ​Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd (17/2) ​West Ham 1-1 Everton (18/1) ​Man Utd 0-0 Wolves (1/2)

Prediction

The Toffees have looked much improved under Ancelotti's management, and were able to put four past ​David de Gea last season. They will hope for a repeat performance this time around, and are primed to do so having scored 11 in their last five games.

A entertaining draw will be the most likely outcome as both sides will look to emphasise speedy counter-attacks in their game plans, which will likely result in a high number of goals on Sunday afternoon.

​Prediction: Everton 2-2 Man Utd