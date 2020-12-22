Everton vs Manchester United Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Both sides will fancy their chances considering the starts they've had to their respective domestic campaigns. The Toffees are holding their own and sit fourth in the Premier League after 14 games, level on points with third-placed United, who have a game in hand.

Everton have found form again in recent weeks and head into the quarter final on a run of three consecutive wins, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been playing their best football away from home and have won a record 10 consecutive games on their travels.

Here's 90min's preview of the clash.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Wednesday 23 December

What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

Team News

Rodriguez could feature for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

The hosts are hoping to have James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes available for selection although injuries to the pair have left them doubtful for the clash.

Elsewhere, Everton have a number of long-term absentees. Lucas Digne is still out with ankle ligament damage, while Allan suffered a hamstring injury against Leicester and had to be stretchered off after just 39 minutes.

Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also unavailable for the Toffees.

For the visitors, Scott McTominay came off with a groin injury against Leeds, ending an impressive performance on a sour note and ruling him out of this one. Luke Shaw was also brought off in the 6-2 victory, meaning Alex Telles could start once more.

Elsewhere, United have a fit squad and are expected to rotate, with Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly all available and looking for a start. Facundo Pellistri has impressed in the reserves, thus Solskjaer could also be tempted to include him in the squad.

Dean Henderson has picked up two clean sheets in each of United's two previous Carabao Cup fixtures thus far and will likely get the nod over David de Gea once more, despite a disappointing performance away to Sheffield United last week.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Olsen; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Davies, Doucoure, Sigurdsson; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Manchester United: Henderson; Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Van de Beek, James; Cavani.

Recent Form

Everton head into the game following an upturn in form, managing a 2-0 win away to Leicester and most recently a 2-1 victory at home to Arsenal.

Michael Keane has looked solid all season, but Yerry Mina has more recently come into his stride, while the return of experienced Seamus Coleman can only be a positive. Ben Godfrey has also impressed when called upon, being used as a left back in the absence of Digne.

Godfrey has stepped up despite playing out of position | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

United have also kicked it up a gear recently, however, and dispatched of Everton at Goodison Park at the start of November with an impressive 3-1 victory.

They secured a much-needed home victory over Leeds and looked ruthless in attack, and while McTominay will be sorely missed, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were also in fine form at the weekend. Conceding twice does still leave question marks over their defensive stability, though, and the pressure will be on Henderson to shake off his performance at Sheffield United should he start.

Here's how each side has fared in their previous five games.

Everton

Everton 2-1 Arsenal (19/12)

Leicester 0-2 Everton (16/12)

Everton 1-0 Chelsea (12/12)

Burnley 1-1 Everton (5/12)

Everton 0-1 Leeds (28/11)

Manchester United

Manchester United 6-2 Leeds (20/12)

Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United (17/12)

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City (12/12)

RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United (8/12)

West ham 1-3 Manchester United (5/12)

Prediction

Both teams head into the quarter final in decent form and in a good position in the Premier League table over a busy Christmas schedule. Momentum is everything, and while a trophy is at stake, losing would also derail a lot of hard work done by both Everton and United.

The Toffees have managed three massive results in their last three games, however, and have look a consistent threat to anyone who has to face them. With the season as open as it is, they have as good a chance as anyone to finish in the top four.

Everton's win against Arsenal was another huge three points | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Everton, they'll come up against a United side who have been downright exceptional away from home. While consistency from game to game is still an issue for the Red Devils, they look a serious force to be reckoned with when they're at their best and have proven incredibly resilient on the road.

Prediction: Everton 2-3 Manchester United