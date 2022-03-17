Everton vs Newcastle delayed by fan protest

The second half of Everton's meeting with Newcastle on Thursday was halted after a fan charged the field and tied themselves to the goalpost to protest on behalf of the Just Stop Oil group.

A supporter attempted a similar thing in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday but was removed very quickly , but this fan evaded security and tied themselves to the post with a cable tie around their throat.

An eight-minute stoppage ensued, with bolt cutters and scissors brought from the dugout to remove the protestor, who refused to leave the pitch once eventually freed.

Security had to drag the protestor off the field, while other fans from the crowd jumped the barriers to try and confront the supporter in question.

After the incident, Just Stop Oil took to Twitter to identify the protester as Louis, 21.

“It's 2022 and it's time to look up, time to step up and not stand by. It's time to act like it's an emergency," the protester is quoted as saying.

“Report after report is telling me that my future is going to be dire, and my government is telling me not to worry and pay into a pension.

“But we have a choice. We can choose to highlight that our climate is breaking down, we can choose to resist this government that is betraying us, we can choose to step up and not stand by.”

THIS COULDN’T BE MORE SERIOUS



Yesterday, Kai, 21, glued-on to the goal posts of the Emirates Stadium. Here’s what he had to say about taking this action.



This action is one part of all that will be happening this spring. Interested? Join the movement today. To #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/TfHq17G1gd — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) March 17, 2022

24 hours earlier, a supporter by the name of Kai attempted something similar at the Emirates Stadium.

The group have held protests an a number of major events in recent months, including at the BAFTAs, as well as holding sizeable marches across London.