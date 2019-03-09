Everton vs Newcastle Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Everton host Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday evening with both teams sitting in 11th and 12th respectively and just goal difference separating them.

The two sides faced off less than a month ago, with Everton running out 2-1 winners at St James' Park at the end of December.

The Toffees are coming off a draw away at West Ham, but are still searching for signs of obvious improvement under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Magpies on the other hand are having a pretty decent season, and an upturn in results in recent months after a slow start will have made Steve Bruce a happy man. A win against Chelsea on Saturday definitely showcased their improvements.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 21 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Goodison Park TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Simon Hooper



Team News

Alex Iwobi is set to miss the game yet again for ​Everton as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Gylfi Sigurdsson is also likely to be out after missing the West Ham game.

However, Ancelotti will be hoping to have Richarlison back after he also missed the game against the Hammers. He will face a late fitness test.

Fabian Schar could be set for a return to the starting 11 for ​Newcastle after returning to the bench against Chelsea, while Matt Ritchie could also return at left wing-back after the injury of Jetro Willems.

Andy Carroll is a doubt for the game but will be given every chance to prove his fitness, while Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, Javi Manquillo, Jack Colback, Ki Sung-Yeung, DeAndre Yedlin and Yoshinori Muto all continue to cause headaches for Steve Bruce as they remain sidelined.

Predicted Lineups

Everton Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Sidibe, Davies, Delph, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Head-to-Head Record

Everton have played Newcastle a whopping 175 times, with the Toffees leading the head-to-head with 74 wins to the Magpies' 66. There have also been 35 draws between the two sides.

The last meeting between these two teams was just a few weeks ago on the 28 December. Everton came out 2-1 victors thanks to a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In fact, Newcastle have beaten Everton just once in their last eight meeting, which came in March 2019 in the ​Premier League . A Salomon Rondon goal and Ayoze Perez brace helped Newcastle stage a stunning come back from two goals down as they snatched a thrilling 3-2 victory at St James' park.

Recent Form

Everton's results have ever so slightly improved since Ancelotti's come to the helm, but performances continue to be scrappy and unconvincing. However, the Italian will undoubtedly be given time to implement his philosophy.

Newcastle have been pretty good in recent weeks, and are in fact unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions. They will be hoping to carry over the momentum from their last gasp victory against Chelsea into this game.

Everton Newcastle West Ham 1-1 Everton (18/01) Newcastle 1-0 Everton (18/01) Everton 1-0 Brighton (11/01) Newcastle 4-1 Rochdale (14/01) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (05/01) Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (11/01) Man City 2-1 Everton (01/01) Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle (04/01) Newcastle 1-2 Everton (28/12) Newcastle 0-3 Leicester (01/01)

Prediction

This game has all the ingredients of a snore-fest - two teams who struggle to score goals, but are also pretty organised at the back. Unless we see a bit of magic from the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin or Richarlison, then this game is headed for a 0-0 bore draw. Hopefully they prove us wrong, though.

Prediction: Everton 0-0 Newcastle