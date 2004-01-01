Everton vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton face another tough test in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as they host in-form Newcastle on Thursday night.

The Magpies have looked unbeatable in recent times with Sunday's defeat to Chelsea ending an eight-game unbeaten run. Everton, in stark contrast, are struggling.

Frank Lampard's side sit above the relegation zone on goal difference alone, having lost their last four matches. Most recently they were edged out 1-0 by Wolves at home, with Jonjoe Kenny seeing red late on.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 17 March, 20:15 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Goodison Park

What TV channel is it on? Amazon Prime Video (UK), Peacock (US)

Highlights? Amazon Prime Football YouTube channel)

Who's the referee? Craig Pawson

Who's the VAR? Stuart Attwell

Everton team news

Kenny is suspended for the Toffees following his red card and he is not the only player who will be missing for Lampard.

Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will all be absent too with injury. Demarai Gray and Ben Godfrey are at least back in the fold following their own absences.

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe could welcome Joelinton back into the fold after he missed the last two games with a groin issue.

Elsewhere, it looks less hopeful for Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson, who are all likely to be absent once again.

Allan Saint-Maximin may get a start after featuring from the bench against Chelsea.

Everton vs Newcastle score prediction

Another defeat here and Lampard's side will be dragged further into the relegation mire. Due to this he is unlikely to take any chances with his team selection, even with an FA Cup quarter final to look forward to on Sunday.

The only problem is, regardless of how strong a team he puts out, Everton just are not playing well enough at the moment.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are firing on all cylinders and there is little to suggest that the Toffees will be able to stop their runaway freight train on Thursday.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Newcastle