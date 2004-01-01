Everton vs Norwich: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton welcome Norwich to Goodison Park in the Premier League this weekend as both sides look to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup disappointments.

The Toffees suffered penalty shootout heartbreak against Championship side QPR as their League Cup hoodoo continues, while Norwich were dumped out at home by a second-string Liverpool side following Christos Tzolis' first half penalty miss.

Daniel Farke's side are the only side in the Premier League yet to register a point this season, while Everton lost their unbeaten start after a heavy defeat at Villa Park last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Everton vs Norwich on TV in the UK/US

Goodison Park is the venue for Saturday's game | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

When is kick off? Saturday 25 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

What TV channel is it on? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Who's the referee? David Coote

Who's the VAR? Lee Mason

Everton team news

Digne was forced off with an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The injuries are beginning to pile up for Everton after Lucas Digne limped off in midweek with a suspected ankle problem, although Benitez admitted afterwards that the problem 'didn't look serious'.

The Toffees are currently without key men such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Jordan Pickford, while Seamus Coleman is also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Norwich team news

Cantwell could return after missing out in midweek | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich, meanwhile, are without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta due to COVID-19, while Christophe Zimmermann is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Todd Cantwell missed the midweek cup clash with Liverpool due to personal reasons but the 23-year-old is expected to return for the trip to Merseyside.

Everton vs Norwich predicted lineups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Begovic; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Gray; Rondon

Norwich (4-3-3: Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams; Gilmour, Lees Melou, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Idah

Everton vs Norwich head-to-head record

Everton were victorious in their last encounter with Norwich | Pool/Getty Images

Everton hold the historical upper hand agains the Canaries, with 25 victories set against 18 defeats.

The last time these two sides met was in June 2020 when Michael Keane's second half header gave the Toffees all three points in their bid for European football.

Norwich, however, have won two out of the last three encounters, including dumping Everton out of the League Cup in 2016 when Steven Naismith struck against his former side at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Norwich score prediction

Demarai Gray has proven a shrewd addition from Leicester | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The injury bug has hit the Everton squad with key players set for prolonged periods on the sideline.

However, the Toffees still boast enough quality in attack and the addition of Demarai Gray has proven exciting with the former Leicester man having netted three times already this season.

Norwich are currently conceding goals for fun and their 15 successive Premier League defeats stretching back to 2019/20 is unlikely to come to an end this weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Norwich