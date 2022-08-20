Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Everton welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon for the first time in this century.

The Toffees lost their last meeting in 1999 and have begun the modern campaign with a pair of defeats. Forest responded to a toothless top-flight return on the opening weekend with their first Premier League victory in 23 years against West Ham last Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about this long-awaited reunion.

Where are Everton vs Nottingham Forest playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Date: Saturday 20 August 2022

Saturday 20 August 2022 Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Tony Harrington

Tony Harrington Referee: Andre Marriner

Where can you watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the UK?

Channel: BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only)

Channel: BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only)

Broadcast Time: 15:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 10:00

Broadcast Time PST: 07:00

Where can you watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

Broadcast Time (EST): 10:00

Where can you watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest Highlights?

Channel: Sky Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Everton: 4 Wins

Nottingham Forest: 1 Win

Draws: N/A

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Everton: LWWLL

Nottingham Forest: LDDLW

Everton team news

Yerry Mina limped out of Everton's defeat to Chelsea on the first weekend of the season with an ankle sprain that is set to sideline the burly Colombian for two months.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin didn't even make it to the first game of the campaign before sustaining a knee injury. The forward is scheduled for a return in mid-September but Ben Godfrey (fibula) and Andros Townsend (knee) aren't expected back until after Christmas at the earliest.

Tom Davies returned to the fold against Aston Villa last weekend but had to replace Abdoulaye Doucoure when he hobbled off with a hamstring problem. Fellow midfielders Andre Gomes and Allan are also doubts.

The dearth of midfield options may encourage the Everton hierarchy to accelerate their attempts to acquire Idrissa Gueye's services.

Everton predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Everton Starting 11: Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko; McNeil, Gordon, Gray

Bench: Begovic, Keane, Davies, Alli, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Gbamin

Nottingham Forest team news

The imposing centre-back Moussa Niakhate missed the final ten minutes of Forest's first victory of the season last weekend holding his right hamstring, leaving the former Mainz defender a doubt this Saturday.

Ryan Yates has been part of Forest's academy for a decade and a half but hasn't featured for the club this season while he nurses a minor knee injury. Omar Richards had been a Forest player for a matter of weeks before suffering a hairline fracture which continues to sideline him.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs Everton

Nottingham Forest Starting 11: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Mangala, O'Brien, Toffolo; Lingard; Johnson, Awoniyi

Bench: Hennessey, Biancone, Mbe Soh, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Taylor, Hammond, Colback

Everton vs Nottingham Forest score prediction

Everton may be one of three teams without a point from the season's opening fortnight but that status belies the encouraging spells - particularly defensively - the Toffees have had in each match.

While few would begrudge Forest their first Premier League win in two decades, West Ham had a goal chalked off by VAR, hit the woodwork twice and missed a penalty.

Frank Lampard's side have scarcely enjoyed such good fortune this season but their luck could change against a Forest side without the benefit of a raucous home crowd.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Nottingham Forest

