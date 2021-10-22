Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

An out-of-form Everton host a Tottenham team banking on the mythical new manager bounce when the pair convene at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides enjoyed commanding starts to the campaign but have slipped off those premature pedestals just as rapidly. Everton last tasted the sweet nectar of victory back in September, while Spurs' slide was so stark Nuno Espirito Santo was replaced by Antonio Conte.

Here's all you need to know about this pair of teams currently separated by just one place and as many points in the mid-table malaise.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 7 November, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

What TV channel is it on? Sports Sunday - Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel (UK), Match of the Day 2 (BBC - UK, 10.30pm)

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

VAR? Jonathan Moss

Everton team news

When you give everything, Sometimes it’s hard to understand how things can still go wrong, But such is life. I’ll be back soon and can’t wait to play again ? pic.twitter.com/5T7QfgHQrr — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) October 22, 2021

Perhaps not by coincidence, Everton's dispiriting displays of late have coincided with a string of absentees throughout the spine of the team. Centre back Yerry Mina is yet to feature for Everton since October's international break as he continues to nurse a thigh injury.

The industry and dexterity of Abdoulaye Doucoure will continue to be sorely missed from midfield until the other side of November's club hiatus while Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a relapse on his recovery from a broke toe.

Andre Gomes is also a doubt though Lucas Digne - who was named in France's squad for the upcoming internationals - is set to be available come Sunday.

Tottenham team news

Bryan Gil is yet to start a league game for Spurs | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Alongside long-term absentee Ryan Sessegnon, a thigh injury forced Bryan Gil to miss training which puts his inclusion in doubt. Otherwise, Conte should have a full complement to choose from on his Premier League return.

Everton vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Everton vs Tottenham head-to-head record

These two staples of the English top tier have battled out 182 matches across all competitions since their first meeting in 1904. Spurs boast the superior historical record - 68 wins to the Toffees' 57 - and have also proven unforgiving opponents in recent years.

In fact, Everton's only victory in their last 17 Premier League matches against Spurs came on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign. Tottenham were dumped out of last year's FA Cup in a ding-dong for the ages at Goodison last season, but are unbeaten in their previous eight Premier League visits to the blue half of Merseyside.

Everton vs Tottenham score prediction

Putting in the work ahead of Spurs ?#EFC ? — Everton (@Everton) November 4, 2021

Tottenham's new manager bounce threatened to expire after 39 minutes of a 'crazy' debut match with their Italian at the helm. However, despite going into half-time with a three-goal lead cut back down to one, Conte's new cadre did what a Conte side does: win.

Naturally there will be a period of adaptation for the revered tactician's high-intensity style to take root - evident by the weary figures labouring in the second half against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday night.

However, Everton haven't exactly proven stiff opponents themselves and may prove a kind matchup to ease Conte back into England's top flight.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham