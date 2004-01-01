Everton vs West Brom Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton welcome West Brom to Goodison Park on Saturday for their first home game of the season in the Premier League.

The Toffees made a fine start to the 2020/21 campaign, defeating Tottenham thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header.

In contrast, Slaven Bilic's West Brom had a nightmare return to life in the top flight. A header by Timothy Castagne and a brace of penalties from Jamie Vardy condemned them to a 3-0 loss on the opening day.

As a result, the Baggies currently sit at the bottom of the table. With a tough fixture against Chelsea coming up next, West Brom could need a result here.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 September

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST)

Where Is it Being Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Carlo Ancelotti will continue be without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Cenk Tosun, and Mason Holgate this weekend, while Fabian Delph is also expected to miss out again.

Youngster Jarrad Branthwaite picked up an injury in the EFL Cup victory over Salford City, leaving the Toffees light in central defence.

Bilic has no new injury concerns from the defeat to Leicester, with Kenneth Zohore being the only confirmed absentee. Conor Townsend and Matt Phillips could return to the squad.

New arrivals Branislav Ivanovic and Conor Gallagher are both available and could go straight into the starting XI.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs; Pereira, Livermore, Sawyers, Diangana; Robinson.

Recent Form

After a pretty unconvincing end to the season, Ancelotti's men have made a fantastic start to the new term, picking up an impressive victory in north London before comfortably seeing off Salford City in the EFL Cup.

Everton have spent big in the transfer window and it seemingly paid off last weekend, with James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan all receiving plaudits for their debuts in blue.

West Brom also came into this campaign off the back of a below-par end to the season, earning just three points from their final four games. Despite this, they still managed to sneak into an automatic promotion spot.

The opening day defeat to Leicester means Bilic's side have failed to win in any of their last five league games, although they did record a victory against Harrogate Town in the EFL Cup.

Here is how both sides have fared in their last five outings.

Everton



Everton 3-0 Salford City (16/9)

Tottenham 0-1 Everton (13/9)

Everton 1-3 Bournemouth (26/7)

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton (20/7)

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa (16/7)

West Brom

West Brom 3-0 Harrogate Town (16/9)

West Brom 0-3 Leicester (13/9)

West Brom 2-2 Queens Park Rangers (22/7)

Huddersfield 2-1 West Brom (17/7)

West Brom 0-0 Fulham (14/7)

Prediction

The visitors rarely come out on top when these two meet - West Brom have beaten Everton just once in the last 11 meetings between the two.

With the home side looking so strong on the opening day and the Midlands club appearing rather tame, there is no doubt that the Toffees are expected to pick up another three points.

With Ivanovic and Gallagher arriving, the away side will hope to be stronger at both ends of the pitch this weekend. Nonetheless, Ancelotti's men should have enough quality to continue their perfect start.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 West Brom