Everton vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, lineups & predictions

Everton welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides have begun the season groggily, sitting on the underwhelming return of four points from six matches despite timid signs of improvement lately.

Everton have drawn their last four outings but are still winless this term while the Hammers were left to rue VAR as they emerged empty-handed from a trip to Stamford Bridge the weekend before last.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between these sides.

Where are Everton vs West Ham playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Date: Sunday 18 September

Sunday 18 September Kick-off Time: 14:15 BST / 09:15 EST / 06:15 PST

14:15 BST / 09:15 EST / 06:15 PST VAR: Mike Dean

Mike Dean Referee: Michael Oliver

Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Sky Ultra HD Streaming Service: NOW TV

NOW TV Streaming Service: Sky Go

Sky Go Broadcast Time: 14:05 (BST)

Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham in The United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 09:15

09:15 Broadcast Time PST: 06:15

Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 09:15

Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day 2

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Everton vs West Ham H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Everton: 2 Wins

West Ham: 3 Wins

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Everton: DWDDD

West Ham: WWDLW

Everton team news

Last weekend's postponements have afforded Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure another week of training after recovering from knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Both could be involved on Sunday.

The three centre-backs Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (fibula) aren't expected back nearly as soon. Andros Townsend is another long-term absentee

Jordan Pickford reportedly injured his thigh by kicking the ball too powerfully. The England number one will miss September's internationals. A knee injury to backup goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has forced Everton into the emergency signing of Eldin Jakupovic as an understudy for Asmir Begovic this weekend.

Everton predicted lineup vs West Ham

Everton Starting 11: Begovic; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Davies, Onana, Iwobi; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon.

Bench: Jakupovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Maupay, Doucoure.

West Ham team news

Aaron Cresswell's availability remains in doubt as the boyhood Liverpool fan nurses a groin problem.

Neither Nayef Aguerd nor Ben Johnson is likely to feature until October at the earliest. However, Maxwel Cornet (head) and Tomas Soucek (foot) have recovered from their recent injuries.

West Ham predicted lineup vs Everton

West Ham Starting 11: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio.

Bench: Areola, Randolph, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Dawson, Cornet, Lanzini.

Everton vs West Ham score prediction

Everton suffered defeat home and away to West Ham for the first time in the same season since the 1972/73 campaign last term.

While their wait for a first victory of the season may drag on another week, Everton's newfound rigidity could cancel out a West Ham side that is still piecing itself together after a £160m outlay in the summer.

Prediction: Everton 0-0 West Ham