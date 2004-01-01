Everton vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, lineups & predictions

Everton welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Both sides have begun the season groggily, sitting on the underwhelming return of four points from six matches despite timid signs of improvement lately.
Everton have drawn their last four outings but are still winless this term while the Hammers were left to rue VAR as they emerged empty-handed from a trip to Stamford Bridge the weekend before last.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between these sides.
Where are Everton vs West Ham playing?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- Date: Sunday 18 September
- Kick-off Time: 14:15 BST / 09:15 EST / 06:15 PST
- VAR: Mike Dean
- Referee: Michael Oliver
Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham in the UK?
- Channel: Sky Sports Main Event
- Channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Channel: Sky Ultra HD
- Streaming Service: NOW TV
- Streaming Service: Sky Go
- Broadcast Time: 14:05 (BST)
Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham in The United States?
- Streaming Service: Peacock Premium
- Broadcast Time EST: 09:15
- Broadcast Time PST: 06:15
Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham in Canada?
- Streaming Service: fuboTV
- Broadcast Time (EST): 09:15
Where can you watch Everton vs West Ham Highlights?
Channel: Sky Sports Football
Channel: BBC Match of the Day 2
Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel
Everton vs West Ham H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Everton: 2 Wins
West Ham: 3 Wins
Draws: 0
Current Form (Last Five Games)
Everton: DWDDD
West Ham: WWDLW
Everton team news
Last weekend's postponements have afforded Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure another week of training after recovering from knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Both could be involved on Sunday.
The three centre-backs Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (fibula) aren't expected back nearly as soon. Andros Townsend is another long-term absentee
Jordan Pickford reportedly injured his thigh by kicking the ball too powerfully. The England number one will miss September's internationals. A knee injury to backup goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has forced Everton into the emergency signing of Eldin Jakupovic as an understudy for Asmir Begovic this weekend.
Everton predicted lineup vs West Ham
Everton Starting 11: Begovic; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Davies, Onana, Iwobi; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon.
Bench: Jakupovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Maupay, Doucoure.
West Ham team news
Aaron Cresswell's availability remains in doubt as the boyhood Liverpool fan nurses a groin problem.
Neither Nayef Aguerd nor Ben Johnson is likely to feature until October at the earliest. However, Maxwel Cornet (head) and Tomas Soucek (foot) have recovered from their recent injuries.
West Ham predicted lineup vs Everton
West Ham Starting 11: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio.
Bench: Areola, Randolph, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Dawson, Cornet, Lanzini.
Everton vs West Ham score prediction
Everton suffered defeat home and away to West Ham for the first time in the same season since the 1972/73 campaign last term.
While their wait for a first victory of the season may drag on another week, Everton's newfound rigidity could cancel out a West Ham side that is still piecing itself together after a £160m outlay in the summer.
Prediction: Everton 0-0 West Ham
Source : 90min