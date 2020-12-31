Everton vs West Ham preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time & team news

Everton will ring in new year with a tricky game against West Ham at Goodison Park on Friday.

The Toffees were scheduled to play two games this week, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the Manchester City bubble meant that their game on Monday was postponed, giving Carlo Ancelotti's side a decent rest ahead of a visit from West Ham.

The Hammers, however, last played on Tuesday evening and head up to Goodison Park with just 72 hours of respite as fixture congestion continues to prove a menace.

A victory for Everton would keep rather surprising top four hopes alive heading into 2021, especially considering they're yet to play City as a result of Monday's postponement. For West Ham, it's a chance for them to make good on a decent start to the season and keep themselves in the top half of the table.

Where to watch

When is Kick Off? Friday 1 January

What Time is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT)

Where is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Referee? Kevin Friend

Team news

Richarlison leaves the field versus Man Utd | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Summer signing James Rodriguez won't be available against West Ham due to injury, but Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful to have the Colombian back for their FA Cup tie against Rotherham on 9 January.

Richarlison is available once again having recovered after being taken off against Manchester United as per the concussion protocol. Allan and Lucas Digne remain unavailable for the Toffees, however. The former is expected to by the end of January, while the latter is gearing up for a return to training after an ankle ligament injury.

For the visitors, David Moyes is without just Arthur Masuaku for the trip to Merseyside following knee surgery. The 27-year-old is expected to return later on in January.

Michail Antonio made a return to the pitch as a late substitute against Southampton, but Moyes has expressed caution over his return to the side.

Predicted lineups

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Doucoure, Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Soucek, Fornals; Haller.

Recent form

The Toffees have racked up some impressive wins in the league despite exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Manchester United last week.

A hard fought three points away to Sheffield United on Boxing Day was Everton's fourth consecutive league win - a run which includes victories over Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea.

And while Rodriguez being out isn't ideal, Gylfi Sigurdsson has stepped up in his absence, scoring the winner against the Blades. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also still impressing and remains in the hunt for the Premier League golden boot; his 11 strikes leave him joint-second and behind only Mohamed Salah.

On the other hand, it's been a somewhat turbulent run for West Ham. Moyes' side has lacked creativity in recent weeks and despite coming back from behind twice against Brighton, should've started the game much better. It was a similar story against Southampton this week, where the hosts had the better chances to win the game.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games.

Everton

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton (26/12)

Everton 0-2 Manchester United (23/12)

Everton 2-1 Arsenal (19/12)

Leicester 0-2 Everton (16/12)

Everton 1-0 Chelsea (12/12)

West Ham

Southampton 0-0 West Ham (29/12)

West Ham 2-2 Brighton (27/12)

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham (21/12)

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace (16/12)

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham (11/12)

Prediction

Everton will undoubtedly be frustrated that their game against Manchester ity was postponed, knowing that they were to have fans in attendance and were facing the Citizens while in a hot streak of form.

The rest will prove vital, though. In a time where clubs are playing fixtures with no means to an end, Everton having an extra few days to prepare can only do them good.

Everton haven't played since Boxing Day | Visionhaus/Getty Images

West Ham still lack that creative bite in attack and seem more focused on not losing games currently, but setting up for that with tired legs against a rested side will prove too much.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 West Ham