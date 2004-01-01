Everton vs Wolves - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

17th-placed Everton host rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League basement battle on Monday afternoon.

The World Cup-enforced hiatus was a blessing for both sides. Everton lost six of their final eight matches before Christmas, signing off with consecutive, damning defeats to Bournemouth in the space of four grim November days.

The pause allowed Julen Lopetegui to take the helm at Molineux. After a Spanish training camp, Wolves returned to defeat Gillingham 2-0 in the midweek round of Carabao Cup action for Lopetegui's debut.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between two early-season strugglers.

Where are Everton vs Wolves playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Date: Monday 26 December

Monday 26 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Andre Marriner

Andre Marriner Referee: Craig Pawson

Everton vs Wolves H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Everton: 2 Wins

2 Wins Wolves: 3 Wins

3 Wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Everton: WDLLL

WDLLL Wolves: DLWLW

How to watch Everton vs Wolves on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video (UK)

United States

Peacock Premium (United States)

Canada

fuboTV (Canada)

Everton team news

Centre-backs Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey have returned to training during the break. Mason Holgate, however, is continuing his recovery from a knee injury.

Tom Davies is another welcome returnee but James Garner is set to be sidelined until February with a lower back problem. Dominic Calvert-Lewin may not be ready for the Boxing Day bout but is accelerating his recovery - the same could be said for long-term absentee Andros Townsend.

Everton predicted lineup vs Wolves

Everton Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Iwobi, Gray; Maupay.

Bench: Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Mina, Godfrey, Cannon.

Wolves team news

The long-term absentee trio of Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Pedro Neto are set to remain sidelined - although Neto could yet play a role this season. Boubacar Traore is nursing a knock while Jonny Castro Otto is carrying a hamstring strain.

However, Lopetegui was able to summon Raul Jimenez off the bench on Wednesday night. The Mexico international marked his first club appearance since August with a converted penalty and could be in line for a start this Monday.

Wolves predicted lineup vs Everton

Wolves Starting 11 (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Guedes, Jimenez, Podence.

Bench: Sarkic, Toti, Bueno, Lembikisa, Hodge, Ronan, A Traore, Hwang, Costa.

Everton vs Wolves score prediction

Between them, Everton and Wolves have scored a pitiful 19 Premier League goals this season - one more than Erling Haaland.

Only the division's top-three have conceded fewer goals than Everton this term - although Frank Lampard owes Jordan Pickford a great deal of thanks for that record considering no side has faced more shots than the Toffees.

Lopetegui may have endured a tumultuous end to his time at Sevilla, but the Europa League winner has shown he can marshal a rearguard.

It's not out of the question to suggest that this meeting between the Premier League's two lowest scorers, teams that strive for parsimony in the absence of prolificacy, may end in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Everton 0-0 Wolves