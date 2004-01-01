Everton vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton and Wolves go head to head in the Premier League, meeting at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees are in a seriously precarious position as things stand and, while there have been encouraging moments under Frank Lampard, it's hard to say that the new boss has really started to turn things around.

Everton have won just once in Lampard's five Premier League games at the helm, losing four - including a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham last time out.

Wolves, on the other hand, are going about their season and a very steady manner under Bruno Lage and have just ended a three-match losing run in the league with a 4-0 hammering of Watford.

The Portuguese has got the club back in a European race - although qualification for one of those coveted spots remains unlikely.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 13 March, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Goodison Park

TV channel? Sky Sports News* (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Lee Mason



*score updates only

Everton team news

Lampard will once again have to make do without injured trio of Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph, but the Toffees boss will be boosted by the returns of both Demarai Gray and Ben Godfrey.

Michael Keane will be available after being substituted with what was reported to be illness against Spurs last time out although, after his woeful first-half performance in that game, Godfrey could come straight back in to replace him anyway.

Wolves team news

Lage has a largely healthy squad to pick from, with only Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever set to miss out as they continue their stints on the sideline.

Wolves are not expected to shuffle the pack that much following their 4-0 win in midweek, although we could see Max Kilman, Leander Dendoncker or Pedro Neto return to freshen things up.

Everton vs Wolves score prediction

There's a serious gloom around Everton at the moment, with the frighteningly realistic prospect of being dragged deeper and deeper into this relegation scrap becoming a reality week after week.

Wolves have endured a rocky patch themselves recently but, after getting back on track in the best way possible this week, they should feel confident about their trip to Merseyside.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Wolves