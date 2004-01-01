Everton, West Ham & Newcastle Linked With Summer Moves for Andreas Pereira

Manchester United are prepared to sell utility midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer, with a new report claiming Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are keen.





The Red Devils are thought to have a number of high profile transfer targets in their sights, and will need to ensure that they're able to fund moves with the disposal of fringe players.





Pereira - despite signing a new four-year deal last summer - is thought to be one of the peripheral players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may look to axe, with the Daily Star reporting that he could be shown the door so that a move for Ajax's Donny van de Beek can be pursued.





Andreas Pereira hits a free kick against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup

Premier League trio Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are all named as potential destinations for Pereira, who has made 23 Premier League appearances during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring once and assisting three times.





It's perhaps those numbers - or lack of them - that perhaps are an indicator of why United may look to move Pereira on, given they have Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Fred also vying for a role in central midfield.





The Brazilian is versatile enough to play out on the wing, but United's ongoing and highly publicised pursuit of Jadon Sancho indicates that the club do not see him as a sustainable, long-term option.





Financially, United are in a strong, healthy position - but the coronavirus pandemic has brought a shuddering halt to a wide array of revenue streams, meaning the club will need to facilitate sales in order to accommodate their ambitions.





Pereira in action against Burnley in the Premier League

In terms of where he'd fit in at the three clubs named, there appears to be no obvious standout choice. Pereira would likely feature on a regular basis for each, but he may struggle to compete with the sheer number of midfielders at Everton.





West Ham, meanwhile, are in deep relegation trouble and any move to the London Stadium would depend on the club staying up. Newcastle, finally, are on the verge of a takeover - or so it looked up until recently - and that could see regular football for Pereira put in jeopardy.



