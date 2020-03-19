Everton & West Ham to Do Battle for Galatasaray Defender Christian Luyindama

Premier League clubs Everton and West Ham United are to go head-to-head in trying to sign Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama, according to a report from Turkey.

The 6'3 centre-back has only just made his return to training, having missed the last five months with a ruptured cruciate ligament, and was set to boost Cimbom's hopes of winning a 23rd Süper Lig title before the league ​was suspended yesterday.

Having impressed in Galatasaray's games with both Paris Saint-Germain and ​Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season, it looks likely he will depart this summer, with England a possible destination.

And Turkish publication ​Takvim are now reporting that both Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Luyindama for a fee of £13m in the next transfer window.

The Congolese international is particularly strong in the air, given his tall frame. Yet he has impressed many with his ball-playing abilities, having completed 84 percent of his passes on average.

His arrival could particularly benefit the ​Toffees, with manager Carlo Ancelotti looking to play possession-based attacking football at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club have been looking to add to their centre-back stocks, with £30m-rated Lille defender Gabriel ​also linked with a move to Everton.

As for the ​Hammers, a new centre-back is also said to be a priority in the upcoming transfer window. They ​have been looking at the experienced Domagoj Vida from fellow Turkish club Besiktas, but may choose to go for the younger Luyindama instead.



Beginning his career in his native Congo with TP Mazembe, Luyindama joined Belgian side Standard Liège on loan in 2017, before making a permanent switch several months later. After winning the 2018 Belgian Cup, he moved on to Galatasaray, again on an initial loan deal before it became a permanent transfer.

While a move to the ​Premier League would be quite the step up from the Süper Lig, the 26-year-old is capable of making a smooth transition to English football and could be a success for either club.