Everton were in serious danger of being relegated in 2018/19, with only two wins relatively late in the season, combined with Yeovil’s points deduction, making sure of their WSL status.

But it has been a different story for the Toffees since then. The club, one of the early giants of modern women’s football in the 1990s and 2000s, has set itself a target of returning to the Champions League and is using ambitious and intelligent recruitment to achieve it.

A much-improved Everton finished sixth in the abandoned 2019/20 campaign, then fifth last season. More big signings this summer could now see them push on again.

Transfers