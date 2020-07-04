Everton's Bernard Reveals How Therapy Has Helped Him Deal With Panic Attacks

Everton winger Bernard has confessed that he has been seeing a psychologist after suffering a panic attack last year.





The Brazilian moved to Goodison Park back in 2018 and has gone on to make 61 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and six assists.





“I've never publicly spoken to anyone about this, but I had a panic attack last year. I sought help as I genuinely needed it and have become a better, more positive person."@b_10duarte opens up about his mental health and gets behind @EITC's People's Place plans. ? — Everton (@Everton) July 4, 2020

He has been a regular part of Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, helping Everton climb back up the Premier League table. However, he confessed to the club's official website that he has been struggling away from the pitch.





“I've been having therapy for the past year, I see a psychologist,” he said. “It's not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.





“But now I see how much I've evolved as a person, as a human being, how much this has helped me in my work.





“I've never publicly spoken to anyone about this... I think it would be good for this to be seen as a way of helping people to go to see a psychologist or psychiatrist.





"I had an anxiety attack a year ago, the psychologist really helped with this, the other professionals involved helped me a lot as well.





Bernard suffered an anxiety attack in 2019

“I sought help as I genuinely needed it, but if I'd have only known how much this professional was going to help me, not just in relation to anxiety, with the attack that I had, but in all areas of my life [I would have asked for help sooner."





The 27-year-old has offered his support to Everton’s People’s Place, the club's proposed mental health facility which was granted planning permission back in May, and he encouraged fans not to be embarrassed about needing support.





“We're all vulnerable to any type of situation, as we're human like everyone else,” said Bernard.

“In a lot of cases I see that people are resistant and don't seek help… they don't take medication that could help with the process.





? | #EFC and our official charity, @EITC, has launched a new mental health focused campaign to raise funds to build a permanent facility – called ‘The People’s Place’ - in the shadows of Goodison Park.



More info and full video ⤵️https://t.co/wrLhcBh8Fs pic.twitter.com/2l6Ux6jnx3 — Everton (@Everton) August 7, 2018

“I was taken by surprise but I've always been a person who bottled everything up and kept everything that happens in my life to myself.





"The person I've opened up to about everything has been my psychologist and, a lot of the time, I feel embarrassed to talk about certain things.





“I heard a good description from the psychologist once, he takes the boxes and puts them in the right place, and his assistance to put the boxes in the right place helps us to rebuild who we really are.”





