Everton's Director of Football Holds Talks With Disgruntled Fans Outside Training Ground

Everton's director of football was forced to hold face-to-face talks with a group of angry supporters who were looking to confront the Toffees' squad after their FA Cup defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti's side went crashing out of the competition on Sunday as a much-rotated Reds side secured a 1-0 win courtesy of a fine goal from 18-year-old Curtis Jones.





The result provoked an angry reaction from the Everton fanbase, with several supporters even descending on the training ground on Monday morning to voice their frustrations.

According to the The ​Ti​mes, seven fans turned up at the Finch Farm complex demanding that security bring the players out to listen to their concerns. The request was refused, with this leading to the group suggesting that they would bolster their numbers and form a blockade to prevent the players from leaving.

It fell to the club's director of football Marcel Brands to try and calm the situation down, with the Dutchman appearing at the gates and discussing the fans' grievances. Among what was discussed included the supporter's belief that Everton has become a destination for players to earn wages not befitting of their performances on the pitch.





The meeting lasted for around 20 minutes with Brands promising that he would relay the information to the Toffees squad.

There have also been rumours of unrest from within the Goodison Park dressing room itself, with the The ​Athlet​ic reporting that a number of senior Everton players took issue to Duncan Ferguson's explosive reaction to the ​Liverpool defeat.

It is understood that Ferguson unreleased a tirade at the squad with certain members of squad taking issue with the Scot's claim that their second half performance lacked effort - instead blaming tactical problems for the Reds' win.





The Merseyside derby defeat marked new manager Ancelotti's second loss in as many games, with the former Milan boss believed to have held a meeting with the club's directors to discuss the significant overhaul that he is going to have to undertake over the next few seasons.

