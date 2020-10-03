Everton's Transfer Window: Grading the Toffees' Summer Business

Everton fans are still in ecstasy over their summer, perhaps so much so that going unbeaten in their opening seven fixtures of the 2020/21 season still feels like a dream.

Ancelotti's Toffees are well and truly off to the races, and the club have made it possible by pulling off some seriously impressive business in the recruitment area. Of course, signing a bunch of players and hoping for the best doesn't always wield results, but Everton haven't done that.

Instead, it feels like targets have been properly identified and the Toffees have instead brought in players to strengthen in positions where Ancelotti feels he needed the extra bite.

Signed From: Watford (£20m)

Grade: A

There's always a bargain to be had from raiding the relegated sides of last season, and Everton have picked the best of the bunch.

Doucoure is the final piece to completing their new-look - and absolutely mint - midfield three. The 27-year-old is a complete machine; he runs tirelessly on and off the ball and has an incredible awareness and technical ability to sweep up opposition attacks, before moving the ball accurately in transition.

Three well scouted and properly identified midfield signings have transformed Everton into a more balanced side, which just goes to show how important good recruitment is.

Niels Nkounkou

Nkounkou has looked bright in early cup runouts | Pool/Getty Images

Signed From: Marseille (free transfer)

Grade: B

It's hard to grade a player who's only made three cup appearances so far, but Nkounkou could prove to be a steal for the Toffees. The 19-year-old rejected a new deal with Marseille and instead signed a three-year deal with Everton, tempted by the pull of Ancelotti. Can you blame him?

Primarily a left-back, the Frenchman has been called upon in the Carabao Cup and is unlikely to dislodge Lucas Digne anytime soon, but already looks impressive. He grabbed an assist against Fleetwood and has all the tools to become the ideal modern full-back.

Watch this space.

Robin Olsen

? | We have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma.



Welcome, Robin! #EFC — Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020

Signed From: Roma (season-long loan)

Grade: C+

It's difficult to grade this one just yet, but the C+ takes into consideration that at least Everton were aware of Jordan Pickford's myriad shortcomings and looked to rectify the situation while they still could.

Arguably, they should've moved to sign a goalkeeper earlier in the window with so many top options available, but let's face it, anyone is an improvement on the Englishman right now.

Olsen joined on deadline day from Roma, having spent last season on loan at Cagliari. He kept four clean sheets from 19 appearances in all competitions and at just 30, gives the Toffees more competition in the goalkeeper department while they figure out a more permanent option ahead of next season.

Ben Godfrey

Transferred to: Wycombe (loan)

Grade: C+

England youth international Adeniran made the switch to Everton from Fulham in 2017, but is yet to find his way into te first-team set up at Goodison Park.

A loan move to Wycombe will also see him challenged by the demands of the Championship, which will be crucial to his development. Having represented England up to Under-19 level, he's highly rated, but now 21, needs to prove that he can be an asset to the club.