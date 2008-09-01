Every Everton Player to Be Crowned Premier League Player of the Month

As one of only six sides to have been ever-present in the Premier League since its inception in 1992, it might come as something as a shock to you that only nine Everton players have been named Player of the Month.

Granted the accolade only first started being presented in the 1994/95 season, however, that still means that the Toffees have only boasted the current Player of the Month in their squad nine times out of a possible 235 - astonishing given the calibre of players to have graced the Goodison Park turf and the occasional lofty league position they've experienced.

??????? Dominic Calvert-Lewin



?? Carlo Ancelotti



After four wins out of four to start the campaign, it's an Evertonian clean sweep in the first Premier League awards of the season ✌️? pic.twitter.com/pCYDUa11Fb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's award capped off a memorable September for Carlo Ancelotti's men, taking 12 points from a possible 12 as the Italian tactician also took home the Manager of the Month gong.

Let's take a trip down memory lane as we remember the Everton players to have been named the Premier League Player of the Month.

1. Duncan Ferguson (February 1995)

Duncan Ferguson was the first Everton player to be awarded a Player of the Month award | Getty Images/Getty Images

The first thing which springs to most football fans' minds when the name 'Duncan Ferguson' is mentioned is what an absolute terror he was (erm, or 'is'). However, his hardman status perhaps overshadows what a brilliant player he could be on his day.



The Scot took home the February 1995 gong with his towering header against Manchester United the highlight of a memorable month.



The goal handed Joe Royle's men an unlikely victory against the champions as the Toffees continued to fight off relegation, while it would also have ramifications at the top end of the table as United lost out on their third successive title by just one point.

2. Andrei Kanchelskis (April 1996)

Kanchelskis in action for the Toffees | Getty Images/Getty Images

Having narrowly avoided the drop the previous season, the 1995/96 campaign was a much more comfortable affair for Everton.



Royle guided them to a sixth-placed finish - their best since 1988 - with a late burst of good form seeing them shoot up the league table.



Central to their impressive end-of-season run-in was Andrei Kanchelskis. The former United man notched five goals in their four league games in April, including a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday and he was thoroughly deserving of his Player of the Month award.

3. Kevin Campbell (April 1999)

Kevin Campbell pic.twitter.com/Mn2LZjTUBH — Superb Footy Pics (@SuperbFootyPics) September 22, 2020

With the club yet again battling relegation from the top flight, Everton brought former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell in on loan with just three months of the 1998/99 season remaining.



The big man had an instant impact at Goodison Park, bagging nine goals in his first eight games including three braces in April as Everton dragged themselves away from the drop zone.



Campbell's superb form would see him earn a permanent move to Merseyside in the summer where he would remain until 2005.

4. Andy Johnson (September 2006)

Andy Johnson won the September 2006 prize | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Andy Johnson didn't take long to hit the ground running at Goodison Park following his move from Crystal Palace.



The forward bagged two in his first three Premier League games for the club and his good form continued into September. The England international would finish the month with four in four league games including two against fierce rivals Liverpool in a 3-0 triumph.



Johnson would find the net just once more in the league for the remainder of 2006, but six in his first seven games and a double against the Reds was a great way to introduce himself to the Everton fans.

5. Phil Jagielka (February 2009)

Phil Jagielka celebrates his strike in the FA Cup | CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

2008/09 was another impressive season for David Moyes' side as they bagged a top-six finish for the third consecutive campaign.



The club lacked a prolific goalscorer, with none of their squad notching double figures in all competitions, so a solid rearguard was imperative.



Phil Jagielka was a rock at the heart of their backline and his quality displays in the month of February saw him rightly awarded the Player of the Month. Despite the club only featuring three times in the league that month, Everton wouldn't concede a single goal as they took seven points from nine.

6. Nikica Jelavić (April 2012)

Everton striker Nikica Jelavic is the Premier League’s Player of the Month for April. http://t.co/nCk9sgD0 pic.twitter.com/a94aGdT9 — Everton (@Everton) May 4, 2012

After impressing with Rangers, Nikica Jelavić earned himself a January 2012 move to Everton and he adapted seamlessly to life in English football.



The Croatia international would score nine in 13 games in his first half season in the Premier League, including four in four in the month of April seeing him crowned Player of the Month.



The frontman was central to Everton's attacking threat in a month which saw them bag 14 in four games, though his prolific stats tailed off after an incredible start.

7. Marouane Fellaini (November 2012)

Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for November. #BETDAQ pic.twitter.com/I7rET2ey — BETDAQ (@BETDAQ) December 12, 2012

There was a time when Marouane Fellaini wasn't something of a laughing stock in English football. Honest.



The Belgian enjoyed some of the best football of his career at Everton under Moyes, playing either just off the striker or in an unorthodox centre-forward role.



The ploy may have been unconventional but it certainly worked, with

Fellaini's displays seeing him named Player of the Month in November 2012 after four goals in five games.

8. Romelu Lukaku (March 2017)

OFFICIAL: Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March. pic.twitter.com/CMudjjYaP0 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 31, 2017

At times he can be infuriating, but when he's good he's absolutely brilliant.



Romelu Lukaku spent three years at Goodison Park and if his goalscoring stats are anything to go by he certainly developed year after year. The Belgian's final season at the club in 2016/17 was by far his most prolific, bagging 25 league goals in 37 games.



A run of four in three games in the month of March helped to boost those figures as the Toffees recorded thumping wins against Hull City and West Brom.

9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (September 2020)

OFFICIAL: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.



What a start to the season he's had ? pic.twitter.com/6fWTmrsh2p — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 9, 2020

Last but not least, the newest member of the club.



Despite his evident work ethic and willingness to work the channels, people have doubted Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ability in front of goal, but the striker is well on his way to silencing his critics.



Six goals in four games sees the England man already almost halfway to notching his best ever league tally of 13, and with a debut goal for the Three Lions under his belt he'll be full of confidence and looking to continue his hot streak when the Premier League resumes.