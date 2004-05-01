Every Match David Moyes Has Managed Against His Former Employers - Ranked by Success

Having been parachuted back into the London Stadium to successfully steer West Ham to safety during the 2019/20 season, David Moyes' side have hit the ground running this term.

The Hammers sit fifth after five wins from their opening 10 league games, and could move as high as third with victory on Saturday.

However, West Ham host Moyes' former side Manchester United on Saturday, and it's fair to say that the Scot doesn't have the greatest record against them - or any of his former employers for that matter.

With that in mind, 90min decided to delve into the archives and take a look at Moyes' best and worst moments against his old pals.

13. Everton 2-0 Manchester United, April 2014

It was a bleak return to Goodison for Moyes | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As results in football go, this one is pretty harrowing.



Moyes returned to Goodison Park for the first time after his heroic 11 years in charge, but his United side were seventh - nine points behind Everton, who had well and truly moved on with Roberto Martinez.



The Toffees had not beaten Manchester United home and away for 44 years, but with Moyes in the opposing dugout, they did it at the first time of asking.



Leighton Baines (signed by Moyes) and Kevin Mirallas (signed by Moyes) were on the scoresheet as Everton ran out 2-0 winners, and poor David was soon dismissed by the Red Devils less than 12 months into his six-year contract.

12. Manchester United 0-1 Everton, December 2013

Everton recorded a famous victory at Old Trafford at Moyes' expense | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Moyes faced his former side for the first time since his acrimonious departure seven months earlier in December 2013.



Not only were they not missing him all that much, they actually appeared a little bit better off with this new Roberto Martinez fella.



Bryan Oviedo struck four minutes from time to lift Everton five points ahead of United in the league, earning victory at Old Trafford the first time in 21 years.

11. Everton 4-0 West Ham, November 2017

Rooney netted a hat-trick for Everton | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Moyes' third game in charge at West Ham was a trip to the club where he had enjoyed 11 hugely successful years. It was not an enjoyable return.



David Unsworth was in temporary charge of the Toffees following Ronald Koeman's departure, but the caretaker boss guided Everton to a thumping 4-0 win.



Just to rub salt into the wound, Wayne Rooney - the man who was handed his professional debut by Moyes at Everton before playing under him at United - hit a hat-trick.

10. Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United, April 2017

Ibrahimovic hit a worldie as United beat Sunderland | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland edged closer to the drop zone after being comfortably beaten at home by United thanks to a stunning solo effort from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and strikes from Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



The Black Cats played the entire second half with 10 men after Sebastian Larsson was harshly sent off for a challenge on Ander Herrera.



The result left Moyes' side seven points from safety with 10 games remaining - and they ultimately suffered the drop three weeks later.

9. Sunderland 0-3 Everton, September 2016

Lukaku hit a hat-trick as Sunderland lost to Everton | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Moyes welcomed his former side to the Stadium of Light for just his fourth Premier League game in charge of the Black Cats, with the Scot yet to record a league victory as Sunderland manager.



They stretched their winless league run to four games as Romelu Lukaku hit an 11-minute second half hat-trick, leaving Sunderland marooned in the relegation zone - a pretty familiar sight during the 2016/17 season.

8. Everton 4-1 West Ham, September 2020

Calvert-Lewin hit a hat-trick against the Hammers | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Moyes was taking charge of West Ham's Carabao Cup tie against Everton from the comfort of his own home after testing positive for coronavirus.



Instead it was Stuart Pearce seen attempting to keep West Ham's tactics under wraps when talking to Moyes on the phone during the game by discreetly covering his mouth with his hand - despite wearing a face mask. You can never be too careful.



But no amount of secrecy could contain the red hot Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hit a hat-trick as the Toffees ran out 4-1 winners.

7. Everton 2-0 Sunderland, February 2017

Moyes' Sunderland lost at Goodison | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Moyes returned to Goodison Park for the second time since his 2013 departure and saw his Sunderland side suffer a 2-0 loss to leave them rock bottom of the Premier League.



A Black Cats side severely lacking in confidence fell to defeat thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku either side of half time.

6. Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland, December 2016

Sunderland's defeat is best remembered for Mkhitaryan's stunning solo goal | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Moyes was five months into his tenure as Sunderland manager when he returned to Old Trafford for the first time since his dismissal two and a half years earlier.



Goals either side of half time from Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had given United a 2-0 lead, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an outrageous scorpion kick to wrap up the three points.



The Black Cats pulled one back in stoppage time through Fabio Borini, but were the architects of their own downfall, cheaply surrendering possession in the buildup to United's second and third.

5. West Ham 0-0 Manchester United, May 2018

Moyes and Mourinho settled for a point a piece | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Moyes registered his first point against Manchester United since his dismissal four years earlier as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the penultimate game of the 2017/18 season.



The Hammers had confirmed their survival the previous weekend, and the draw was enough for Jose Mourinho's United to secure second spot in the Premier League. Adrian turned in a player of the match performance for West Ham, while the Hammers registered just two shots on target.

4. West Ham 1-1 Everton, January 2020

West Ham and Everton shared the spoils | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Moyes recorded his first draw of his second West Ham spell in his third Premier League game in charge as the Hammers and Everton shared a point a piece at the London Stadium.



West Ham had led through an Issa Diop header, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled this out with a headed goal of his own four minutes later to leave the Hammers one point above the relegation zone.

3. Manchester United 1-1 West Ham, July 2020

Moyes side confirmed their survival with a draw against United | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Ham preserved their Premier League status with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on the penultimate day of the 2019/20 campaign.



Michail Antonio had given the Hammers the lead from the spot, before Mason Greenwood equalised for United. It was the first time Moyes had taken a point at Old Trafford as a visiting manager since the thrilling 4-4 draw with Everton back in 2012.

2. Everton 2-0 Preston, October 2004

Everton beat Preston in the League Cup | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Finally we have a win! Moyes' first ever match against his former side actually ended in victory - who could have foreseen the bleak record that would subsequently follow?



After four years at Deepdale, Moyes left Preston for Everton in 2002. The pair met in the third round of the 2004/05 League Cup and goals from Lee Carsley and Marcus Bent saw the Toffees to victory, despite Carsley then being sent off 20 minutes from time.

1. West Ham 3-1 Everton, May 2018

The game was the final one in charge for both Moyes and Sam Allardyce | BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

David Moyes' single league win against a former employee came at the ninth time of asking as West Ham beat Everton on the final day of the 2017/18 season.



A Manuel Lanzini double and thumping strike from Marko Arnautovic saw the Hammers to victory, in what would be Moyes' final game in charge of his first spell at the London Stadium.