FA Cup quarter-final team of the round

The 2020/21 FA Cup reached the quarter-final stage on Saturday and Sunday, with Southampton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester all moving on to the last four next month at the expense of Bournemouth, Everton, Sheffield United and Manchester United respectively.

Here's a look at the team of the round from the last eight...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Leicester's centre-backs hardly gave Man Utd a sniff | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Fraser Forster (GK): Another clean sheet in the FA Cup this season for the Southampton stopper, who comfortably did everything that was asked of him.



Wesley Fofana (CB): The young Frenchman has found a rhythm again after spending the whole of February out injured and once more played beyond his years to stifle Manchester United.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB): Was always there for Leicester to snuff out the danger whenever Man Utd looked even vaguely threatening. Strong and composed.



Ben Godfrey (CB): Arguably unfortunate to end up on the losing side for Everton against Manchester City and is bound to be a star of the future.

2. Midfielders

Fernandinho was a rock in midfield for Man City | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Stuart Armstrong (RM): Assisted Southampton’s second goal that killed off Bournemouth in first half stoppage time. He also hit the post and was energetic from start to finish.



Wilfred Ndidi (DM): Dominated the midfield for Leicester, winning tackles and never letting the likes of Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and later Bruno Fernandes into the game.



Fernandinho (DM): The Manchester City veteran gave a masterful defensive midfield performance and protected his back four superbly.



Youri Tielemans (CM): Manchester United had no answers for the Belgian, whose powerful run and finish capped off Leicester’s deserved win.



Nathan Redmond (LM): Scored before and after half-time for Southampton in their win, having also earlier assisted the opening goal as well.

3. Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho was a classic predator against Man Utd | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kelechi Iheanacho (ST): Carried on his excellent recent run of form for Leicester, scoring twice and assisting against Manchester United. Both his goals were that of a true ‘number nine’.



Che Adams (ST): Saw a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, but played the ‘number nine’ role well and worked hard throughout

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!