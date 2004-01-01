FA & Everton to investigate Richarlison for throwing flare

Both the FA and Everton have confirmed that they will investigate an incident in which striker Richarlison threw a lit flare into the Goodison Park stands on Sunday.

The Toffees striker bagged the only goal of the game as Frank Lampard's men saw off Chelsea, and as he celebrated his goal, Richarlison picked up a lit flare from the pitch and ran towards the sidelines before throwing it into an area of the stadium in which there were no fans.

The FA have since confirmed that they plan to look into the incident, while Everton also released a statement voicing their intention to investigate.

"We will look into the matter," Everton said. "As far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground."

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA back in February after handling a lit flare on the pitch while celebrating the Reds' Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea, an action which managed Jurgen Klopp described as a 'mistake' from the youngster.

Back on the blue side of the city, Richarlison's goal ensured Everton's Premier League fate remains in their own hands.

Lampard's side remain 18th in the league table but still have the game in hand needed to escape the drop zone, with Leeds only two points ahead in 17th.