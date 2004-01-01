Fantasy Premier League - the ultimate XI for double gameweek 26

It's one of the most pivotal weekends of the Fantasy Premier League season, with a monumental double gameweek sure to shake things up across the world.

14 teams are in action twice in round 26 of the season, throwing not just one cat among the pigeons, but a gaggle of them - all in search of those heartily good fantasy points that are designed to make the lives of your friends an absolute misery.

There's some shoo-in picks for this week, and for those of you who have left your Free Hit chip unused, now is probably the time to pull the trigger and get everybody involved.

To help you decide what to do, here's 90min's ultimate team for this week - which costing just £83.8m, leaves you enough money in the tank to kit out your bench with a load of no hopers.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Martinez has been in excellent form for Villa | Pool/Getty Images

GK - Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m) - Martinez has more points than any other FPL stopper, yet is only the sixth most expensive. He's priced closer to Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) than he is to Alisson (£6.1m), and has a nice double GW against Leeds and Sheffield United.



DF - Joao Cancelo (£6.1m) - The Portuguese defender is so good that Pep Guardiola is basically willing to play him anywhere. He's also ousted Kyle Walker from the side, and has games against West Ham and Wolves to look forward to.



DF - Ola Aina (£4.5m) - In any other week, we'd be shouting from the rooftops and saying why haven't you got Leeds utility man Stuart Dallas. But this isn't any old week, it's bag as many points as you can week - so why don't you do that with £4.5m Aina, the star of an improving Fulham defence.



DF - Matt Targett (£4.9m) - You never really know if Aston Villa are going to win, but that's part of the charm of fantasy. In the case of Targett, you never really know if he's going to grab you a cheeky assist - but you'd rather take the chance than wonder what might have been.



DF - Caglar Soyuncu (£5.3m) - Leicester slipped out of the Europa League to Slavia Prague, so there will be fire in the belly when they return to action. Soyuncu will be at the heart of their games against Arsenal and Burnley.

2. Midfielders

Gundogan has scored 47,810 goals in the past couple of months | Pool/Getty Images

MF - Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) - If you don't have Gundogan in your team, then politely, what the hell are you doing with your life? You're not going to outsmart anyone by not having Gundogan, who is comfortably outscoring every Man City midfielder other than Raheem Sterling so far. Have a word.



MF - Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) - All Bruno Fernandes can do is score penalties, if you listen to the vast majority of non-United fans. But to play this game, you have to be smart - and not having captain marvel for a double gameweek would be a very silly thing to do.



MF - Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) - Manchester City have won 19 games in a row in all competitions and the majority of those have been played without Kevin De Bruyne. But now the Belgian's back from injury, he's got some serious making up to do - watch out West Ham and Wolves.



MF - Son Heung-min (9.5m) - Spurs have been really, really, really poor of late, but can you really ignore a double gameweek against Burnley and Fulham? We're not sure you can, to be honest.

3. Forwards

Of course you need Calvert-Lewin for a double gameweek | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

FW - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) - A niggly little hamstring injury as deprived the fantasy world their beloved star man - Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The good news is, he's back - and tasty looking games against Southampton and West Brom await.



FW - Harry Kane (£11.1m) - We've already mentioned Spurs are rubbish, but one player who isn't rubbish is Harry Kane. He also loves exploding out of mini goal droughts by having bags full of fun - we sniff an absolute goal rampage.