Fara Williams is first inductee into WSL Hall of Fame

England legend Fara Williams is the first inductee into the WSL Hall of Fame following the end of an illustrious playing career earlier this year.

The FA announced the launch of a Hall of Fame in April as part of the celebrations to mark the 10-year anniversary of the WSL, which played its first season in 2011.

Williams is a fitting choice as first inductee. The retired midfielder is England’s all-time record cap holder thanks to 172 Lionesses appearances and was a two-time WSL champion with Liverpool.

A true pioneer of the women's game ⭐️@fara_williams47 is inducted into the #BarclaysFAWSL Hall of Fame ? pic.twitter.com/53zA817F3Q — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 6, 2021

After starting her career at Chelsea, Williams went on to enjoy success with Charlton, before cementing herself as one of the best players in the country with Everton.

She was already as established star with the Toffees by the time the WSL era marked a new chapter for English women’s football in 2011, going on to join Liverpool, where she played an instrumental role in back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, and later Arsenal.

Williams finished her career with a four-year spell at Reading, helping the Royals to three consecutive top five finishes.

“Induction into the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I'm delighted that Fara is our first inductee,” said Kelly Simmons, who is chair of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame panel.

The first inductee to the #BarclaysFAWSL Hall of Fame ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/E77HCtiSGb — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 6, 2021

“She's one of those players that can do something special when you least expect it, and because of that, as well as having been an ever present in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League prior to her retirement, the panel was unanimous in her being inducted.

“Not only was she an incredible player, but she's a wonderful person, and she's fully deserving of her induction into the inaugural Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame.”

