FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Ranking All Premier League TOTS Cards by Usability

It is Team of the Season time in FIFA 20. We're getting shiny blue cards thrown at us left, right and centre, and that's just how we like it.





However, sometimes looks can be deceiving. If you only take a card at face value, you can end up feeling pretty disappointed when a player doesn't live up to expectations. Luckily, we're here to help.





Let's rank each of the Premier League TOTS cards by how usable they actually are in-game.





20. Dean Henderson





Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Judging goalkeepers on FIFA 20 is always tricky, because you never know whether they're going to a brick wall or a wall made of paper.





Dean Henderson's 88-rated card makes him on par with some of the better goalkeepers from the earlier stages of the game, but that doesn't really cut it anymore. His passing is a little hit-and-miss, so probably not worth the risk.





19. Adama Traoré





Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Adama Traoré's TOTS card was always going to be disgustingly exciting, but he doesn't actually live up to the hype.





His shooting his average at best, and low reactions and composure really amplify his shortcomings in the box. Then, if you manage to get a good opportunity, his 3* weak foot adds a whole new challenge to overcome.





18. Çağlar Söyüncü





Leicester City v Birmingham City - FA Cup Fifth Round

Çağlar Söyüncü's card is good. It's good. Unfortunately, that's as far as it goes.





His stats are by no means elite, but if you want a player who really feels like a TOTS defender, he's probably not your man.





17. Alisson





Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Alisson is like Henderson, only with a better chance of not being rubbish.





He's blessed with immense speed off his line, so he's ideal for those who like bringing the goalkeeper out early, but his 97 rating could just make you more annoyed when he forgets he actually has hands.





16. Jamie Vardy





Leicester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Playing with Jamie Vardy, you'll notice his pace more than anything. The Leicester City man can fly past anyone, and if you play a direct, narrow style of FIFA, he's perfect.





However, his high/high work rates can make his positioning a little unreliable, and the lack of any finishing traits makes him a little too one-dimensional.





15. Jordan Henderson





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Jordan Henderson obviously has his strengths. The 94-rated card is physically dominant with outstanding passing. But he also has plenty of weaknesses.





His 3* skills and 3* weak foot make controlling the midfield quite a challenge, and because he stands at 6'0, his agility and balance are a little off. If he's in the wrong position, it can be tough to get him back into the right one.





14. Mateo Kovačić





Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Mateo Kovačić's 4* skills and 4* weak foot give him that ability to control a game which you don't get from Henderson. His agility is fantastic and his passing is very good.





The problem with Kovačić is his 79 shooting, which is atrocious for this point in the game cycle. When you add in his 75 strength, you'll see that the Chelsea star struggles to create too many problems for defenders when he's not passing from deep.





13. Andy Robertson





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Andy Robertson is a fun card to play with. The problem is that he's been a fun card to play with ever since his Team of the Year card came out, and this one is pretty much exactly the same.





It's just not as fun as you'd want a new card to be.





12. Marcus Rashford





Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

FUT Birthday Marcus Rashford, who played as a striker, has almost ruined the Englishman for the rest of the game. His TOTS is a winger, and that just doesn't cut it.





Sure, his stats are a little better, but 3* weak foot and some underwhelming balance make Rashford a disappointing winger. If only he was a striker...





11. Aaron Wan-Bissaka





Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

At 6'0 with 4* skills, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the kind of card you can enjoy playing with. He's lightning fast at both ends of the field, although his 81 balance can make him feel a little clunky at times.





His passing can let you down on occasion, and don't expect anything from him when it comes to scoring goals, but he's definitely a fun defender to play with. You could even move him to centre-back. See if I care.





10. Trent Alexander-Arnold





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Like Robertson, this is a near-carbon copy of Trent Alexander-Arnold's TOTY card. Fortunately, that original card is really, really good.





Even if you don't want to start him as a right-back, you can bring him on anywhere in midfield and he'll still do a job. Versatility for daysssss.





9. Mohamed Salah





Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah's 3* weak foot completely ruins him. He costs so much money, yet is still painfully predictable. You're never going to cut in on his right foot, so half of his arsenal is gone already.





If you can look beyond that, this card is fantastic. With pace and shooting to rival anyone on the game, he can still be a real danger...just as long as he's on his left.





8. Riyad Mahrez





Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

If you're a skiller, this is the only card you should be considering. Riyad Mahrez comes with 5* skills, 4* weak foot and some crazy dribbling skills, and you can turn him into a defender's nightmare if you use him correctly.





His major flaw is his 70 strength, so if you can't skill your way around a defender, he's probably going to get pushed off the ball.





7. Sadio Mané





Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's that? A noticeable upgrade compared to a TOTY card?





Apart from his maxed-out pace, Sadio Mané's stats are all boosted this time around, and that makes him one of the most dangerous cards on the game.





6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang





Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

When a striker comes with 99 pace, you know you're in for a good time. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brings that speed, but he also offers so much more.





You want a target man? With 90 strength, the 6'2 Arsenal man has the frame to cause problems for anyone.





You want a tricky forward? 4* skills and 4* weak foot make him a danger with the ball at his feet.





His balance is again a little concerning, but when you're running with 99 pace, it doesn't really matter too much.





5. Richarlison





Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Let's skip past the average balance and focus on everything else which makes this Richarlison card so good.





With 5* skills, he's one of the most fun players to play with from this TOTS, but he also brings 97 positioning and 97 finishing. He's tricky enough to make chances on his own, but he's always going to be on the end of loose balls in the box. He scores all sorts of goals.





4. Sergio Agüero





Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Sergio Agüero has everything you could want from a striker apart from size. His 99 positioning makes him about as dangerous as they come, and his 99 finishing means he's rarely going to miss.





At 5'8, his agility is superb and his combination of 4* skills and 4* weak foot makes him nearly perfect for any player.





3. Son Heung-min





Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

There's a reason Son Heung-min is often nicknamed 'Sonaldo' on FIFA. His cards always look good, but they play like the best card you've ever used.





With a 5* weak foot, you'll feel the full extent of his 95 rating all over the pitch, and even though his balance is a little low at 83, he more than makes up for it with literally everything else.





2. Virgil van Dijk





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

When you're 99 rated, you better be usable. Fortunately, Virgil van Dijk is the perfect centre-back for FIFA 20. Even his gold card is outstanding.





This TOTS card is so juiced up that you barely even have to control him. His awareness and tackling are both perfect, so he'll find his way into the right spots to break up play without you even telling him to.





1. Kevin De Bruyne





Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The term 'complete midfielder' gets thrown around a little too much on FIFA, but Kevin De Bruyne's 99-rated TOTS card deserves that exact description.





Every stat is above 90. 90. It doesn't matter how you play FIFA, you'll be able to find a way to get the best out of De Bruyne.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



