Former Dortmund Ace Lists West Ham & Everton as Potential Destinations for Mario Gotze

Once considered one of the finest talents in European football, Mario Gotze's career never reached reached the upper echelons of his heroics in the 2014 World Cup final again. Why that is is anyone's guess, but still only 27 years old (crazy, right?), there is still a future for him in the game.

Currently embarking on his second spell with Borussia Dortmund, the German's contract is due to expire in the summer and while it isn't set in stone he'll leave, it appears the more likely outcome.

Injuries have plagued his career, but there is no doubting when on top form, he has the capabilities of being a class act. Is he ​Premier League 'big six' quality? Perhaps not, but when former ​Bayern Munich legend Michael Rummenigge weighed in with his thoughts on where he could go, throwing a relegation candidate into the mix is hardly praise for Gotze's ability.





"I'm thinking [he could join] clubs like Everton or West Ham or some Italian middle-of-the-table club," Rummenigge wrote in his ​Sportbuzzer column.

Granted, one can assume he means in terms of club stature and not based on how exceptionally poor ​West Ham have been this season. But still, he could have done with leaving out a side level on points with 18th in the top flight.

"In the Bundesliga, he could fit with Borussia Monchengladbach or Leverkusen. I hope that he shakes off the pressure and finds his way although, right now, I have my doubts," was Rummenigge's worrying assessment.

"When I give lectures, I always show the audience one scene at the end - Mario Gotze's goal in the 2014 World Cup final. I always see a smile on the faces and I enjoy it, too.

"At the same time, I always feel a little sad. I wonder what has happened since then. What happened to this outstanding soccer player who could do everything? I can't find answers to these questions. Probably only Mario Gotze himself can find them."

What Rummenigge is saying is unfortunately true. The highs of 2014 were never going to be topped, sure, but Gotze's inability to kick on and establish himself as the mega talent his hype suggested has been a sight tinged with sadness.

It will be interesting to see which clubs make a move for the midfielder in the summer, and also where his ambitions lie.

A stint in the Premier League could be enticing, or perhaps he'll favour a move within the ​Bundesliga. We'll have to wait and see.

​For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!