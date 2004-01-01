FPL Gameweek 28: The best goalkeepers to sign

FA Cup disruption means there is a shortened Fantasy Premier League schedule for FPL managers to navigate in Gameweek 28.

The absence of heavy hitters like Manchester City and Manchester United means there's much to ponder, with the goalkeeping dilemma one of a few problems to fix.

Here are our top picks between the sticks for Gameweek 28.

Neto (£4.5m)

Neto was the top scoring goalkeeper in GW27 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Going for the starting goalkeeper of the Premier League's leakiest defence seems a little counter-intuitive, but recent form makes Neto a decent option for the reduced gameweek.

The former Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona stopper made five saves in Bournemouth's surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool and there are opportunities for decent point returns with games against Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Leicester on the horizon.

Nick Pope (£5.4m)

Pope is dominant between Newcastle's posts | Visionhaus/GettyImages

From one end of the standings to another, Nick Pope's Newcastle have conceded the fewest Premier League goals this season with 18.

Recent returns have been below par but the England international should be confident of his first clean sheet since late January against Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Jordan Pickford (£4.4m)

Pickford's Everton are getting better under Sean Dyche | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Everton are up an upwards trajectory with new boss Sean Dyche working his magic. Jordan Pickford has raised his game too.

The Toffees goalie made three saves and picked up a bonus point against Brentford last time out. His side could frustrate Chelsea on Saturday, but be wary; Everton also have clashes with Tottenham and Manchester United's on the horizon.

When is the FPL Gameweek 28 deadline?

The deadline this week is at the sneaky time of 18:30 GMT on Friday. Newcastle visit Nottingham Forest as the curtain-raiser for the weekend before five games on Saturday, including Spurs' trip to Southampton and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge battle with Everton.

Crystal Palace's trip to league leaders Arsenal is the only game on Sunday.