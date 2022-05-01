Frank Lampard committed to Everton even if club are relegated

Frank Lampard has vowed to remain in charge of Everton even if he is unable to save the Toffees from relegation this season.

The former Chelsea boss joined Everton back in January after Rafa Benitez left the team four points clear of the relegation zone, but he has been unable to reverse their fortunes. His side sit 18th in the table, but with the game in hand needed to get out of the drop zone.

With a tricky fixture list that begins with a visit from his former employers on Sunday and also includes meetings with Arsenal and Leicester, those in charge at Goodison Park are well aware that tumbling down to the second tier is a very real possibility.

While Lampard has always stressed that he believes Everton will get out of their slump and survive the drop, he admitted that he would be happy to stick around for as long as it needs to get the Toffees back to where they belong.

"What I will say is I have loved every minute of being at this club," Lampard explained. "Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in: 'Are you enjoying it?'

"I absolutely love it. I've been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be. I'm not going to jump into the future because it's not worth it.

"But, in terms of my dedication to this job, I will give it absolutely everything for as long as Everton want me here and I can get them to where I think we can get to."

Everton's remaining Premier League fixtures