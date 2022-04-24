Frank Lampard fined £30,000 for Merseyside derby outburst

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA following comments he made in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Lampard was furious with referee Stuart Attwell's decision not to award Anthony Gordon a penalty, having already booked for the youngster for diving in the first half.

In his post-match interview, Lampard raged: "It was a penalty, you don't get them at Anfield.

"If that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony."

Lampard was swiftly charged by the FA for bringing the game into disrepute, and an independent regulatory commission has now fined him for his comments.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Frank Lampard £30,000 after finding a charge against him for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing," An FA spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Everton FC manager made the comments after their Premier League game against Liverpool FC on Sunday 24 April 2022.

"And he denied that they constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee — or referees generally — and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Lampard's Everton would go on to put the misery of that defeat behind by them by finding the necessary wins needed to stay in the Premier League.

A particular highlight of the Toffees' strong end to the season was a 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace, when Lampard's side overcame a 2-0 deficit in front of a raucous Goodison Park crowd.