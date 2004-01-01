Frank Lampard insists Everton won't be affected by Alisher Usmanov sanctions

Everton manager Frank Lampard has insisted that sanctions against Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov haven’t affected his side ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham on Monday night.

The Toffees have suspended all commercial ties with USM and Megafon, where Usmanov is a majority shareholder. His USM firm possesses the naming rights to the club’s training ground, while Megafon branding is to be removed from Goodison Park.

Everton’s women’s team shirt feature Megafon as the primary sponsor, with Russian smartphone company Yota another whose commercial deal has been suspended.

Usmanov, who is subject to a ‘full asset freeze and travel ban’ as part of UK sanctions against Russian businesses and individuals – including the seizure of two properties, has also invested £30m into the club to secure naming rights for the new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

News of a freeze on Usmanov’s assets and Everton suspending the major sponsorship deals has led to concerns that the Toffees could be forced to sell key players to balance the books in the coming months if revenue streams are no longer able to cover costs.

That includes the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as Richarlison and Jordan Pickford.

After years of heavy investment, it was noticeable that the club’s recruitment strategy last summer was based on bargains, with £1.7m Demarai Gray their biggest outlay. That changed somewhat in January when £29m was spent on Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson, with the club committing up to £40m on a deal for Dele Alli, but it is clear that spending power is not unlimited.

As things stand, Lampard insists there is no current impact on first-team operations.

"I haven't had any conversations on that and it hasn't impacted on my side at all,” he said.

