Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Dele Alli is nearing a move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

The midfielder only joined the Toffees on the final day of the January transfer window from Tottenham, but he has failed to make his mark on Merseyside.

Dele put in a couple of impressive cameo performances at the back end of last season but has not been able to sustainably reach that level for Everton, and was first linked with a potential transfer away from Goodison Park a few weeks ago.

Besiktas have been keen on taking him to Istanbul, and Lampard has now confirmed that a move is close.

"He's very advanced to moving to Besiktas. It's not absolutely done yet but it's very advanced," Lampard said of the proposed transfer.

Dele emerged as one of England's brightest prospects with hometown club Milton Keynes Dons, securing a £5m to Spurs in 2015.

He immediately became a favourite under Mauricio Pochettino and went on to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, hitting double figures in goals in the Premier League in both of those campaigns.

The midfielder was part of the Tottenham team that reached the 2019 Champions League final and was also an early favourite under Jose Mourinho, before falling out of favour under the Portuguese and later Antonio Conte.

He is set to leave Everton having made just 13 appearances for the club.

