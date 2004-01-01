Frank Lampard reacts to first Everton victory

Frank Lampard admitted he enjoyed a day he will 'never forget' on Saturday as Everton thrashed Brentford 4-1 in his first game in charge.

The Toffees progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to the comprehensive victory, in which Yerry Mina, Richarlison, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend all scored.

Lampard is back in the dugout for the first time since leaving Chelsea just over a year ago and the 43-year-old revealed he enjoyed his first day out on Merseyside.

He said: "I can only thank the fans for their support of me from the moment I walked out and of course at the end, seeing the team perform the way it did.

"It's a day I'll never forget, it was very special, and I can't help but get caught up in the emotion of that for the moment.

"We all hear about the Goodison effect and I've felt it on the other side and we wanted to produce that today and the players did.

"But as much as I was proud of the performance and it gets me excited, I have to calm down now and work towards the league games."

On the performance, he added: “I have to put some perspective and calm on today. It was a good performance and we are through to the next round.

“But we have a lot of work to do, we need to get results within that process because it is so important for our league position.

“When we go to training tomorrow, I will say, ‘Well done, here are the positives, but we need to get better'.

“We want to play and make more passes and support each other better in possession. We are an Everton team, we must be aggressive and sprint and tackle when the ball is there to be won.

"And those things were there in abundance today, which makes me very happy.”

Everton are next in action on Tuesday, when they travel to face fellow Premier League strugglers Newcastle in a huge clash at the bottom of the table.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!