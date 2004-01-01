Frank Lampard receives apology from Mike Riley after Everton penalty decision

Everton manager Frank Lampard has received a personal apology from PGMOL managing director Mike Riley following the controversial decision to not award Everton a penalty during their Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Saturday.

With the Toffees trailing 1-0 the ball seemed to strike Rodri's hand in the City box, but referee Paul Tierney was not interested and the decision was strangely not referred to VAR.

After the game Everton made an official complaint to the Premier League and according to Sky Sports News the head of refereeing in England has responded, phoning Lampard and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright to say sorry.

After the game Lampard was left fuming, saying in an interview: "The decision is incredible, incredible, and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved."

He explosively added: "We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right. You start searching for whys and I can't think why. It is so incompetent to get it wrong.

"Pep [Guardiola] will know, Everton fans will know, Man City fans will know, it was the clearest penalty you could give: arm is out - great, below the sleeve - great, I was waiting for the penalty.

"Incompetence at best, at worst who knows? I'll wait for the statement or apology they do when things are wrong but it will mean nothing."

Despite Lampard's inflammatory comments he has not been fined by the FA.