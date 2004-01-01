Frank Lampard retains backing of Everton board

Frank Lampard retains the full backing of the Everton board despite the relegation-threatened Toffees' shaky form of late.

Most recently, Lampard's side suffered a damaging defeat to fellow strugglers Burnley. The 3-2 loss left the Merseysiders hovering just one point and one place above the drop zone.

That result also means that Everton have taken just six points from a possible 27 in the Premier League since Lampard took over from Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park.

Despite this, the Daily Mail reports that the former Chelsea man retains the full support of the Toffees. Reports had suggested that Everton majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was on his way to Liverpool for talks with Lampard.

However, these claims have since been rubbished, with Moshiri not even in the country.

Instead, Lampard has returned to the club's training ground determined to get a response out of his squad, whom he recently accused of lacking 'the b***ocks' to fight for their Premier League survival.

On paper, Everton have the toughest run-in of the teams in the relegation battle. If they lose to Manchester United this weekend and Burnley can get a result against basement-dwellers Norwich City, the Toffees will drop into the bottom three.

After taking on Ralf Rangnick's side Everton face Leicester City twice in quick succession, and they still have to take on Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal before the end of the campaign. A relegation six-pointer against Watford on 11 May will be pivotal in their survival bid.